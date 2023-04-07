'Gutter politics': Labour slammed over advert claiming Rishi Sunak does not believe child sex abusers should be jailed

Labour has accused Rishi Sunak of thinking child sex abusers shouldn't go to prison. Picture: Labour/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The Labour Party is facing growing calls to apologise over an advert which claims Rishi Sunak doesn't think child sex abusers should go to prison.

The widely-condemned message said: "Do you think adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison? Rishi Sunak doesn't."

The Labour has been accused of a "vile and desperate" campaign strategy by Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson and "cheapened and debased" politics by SNP MP John Nicolson.

Labour backbencher and former shadow chancellor John McDonnell urged the party to take down the advert, saying: "This is not the sort of politics a Labour Party, confident of its own values and preparing to govern, should be engaged in.

"I say to the people who have taken the decision to publish this ad, please withdraw it. We, the Labour Party, are better than this."

Labour is the party of law and order. pic.twitter.com/EP6VXToK9z — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) April 6, 2023

Read More: Rishi Sunak hails mega-barge being towed from Italy to Dorset to house 500 migrants as 'value for money'

Read More: 'I wanted him to stand down in 2016': Jeremy Corbyn was 'not a friend' say's Sir Keir Starmer

A Tory source said: "Labour HQ have highlighted Sir Keir's appalling record at keeping children safe.

"During Sir Keir's controversial tenure as director of public prosecutions, less than 30% of child pornographers saw the inside of a prison cell.

"It's no wonder only 12% of his staff thought he was any good and criminals want a Labour government."

Labour has so far stood by the advert, which remains on the party's social media channels.

A spokesperson said: "The Conservatives have left dangerous convicted criminals free to roam the streets. Labour is the party of law and order, and we will implement tougher sentences for dangerous criminals."