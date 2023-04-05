Suella Braverman's asylum seeker mega-barge in Dorset 'to be towed to UK from Mediterranean' amid local fury

An engine-less barge that will house hundreds of migrants in Dorset under Government plans is to be towed from Italy. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

A giant barge that will house hundreds of migrants in Dorset under Government plans is to be towed from Italy.

The Home Secretary is expected to announce on Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Portland Port, on the south coast, to dock the three-storey vessel.

It's said that berthing the barge, which will house up to 506 migrants, will cost around £4,500 per day, plus the £15,000-a-day cost of chartering it from UK-based vessel owner and operator Bibby Marine.

But the Home Office is not expected provide a timeframe for when migrants would be moved onto the "flotel" due to a number of operational obstacles yet to be overcome.

Sources told The Times the Bibby Stockholm barge was in the city of Genoa, in northern Italy, and would be towed to Britain by tugs.

It's thought it will require a refitting to get it ready to house migrants.

Sources told the outlet only male migrants would be housed onboard, where they will be accommodated in bunks, with four people per room.

Portland Harbour and the Isle of Portland, Dorset. Picture: Getty

They will also have access to a cordoned-off exercise area in the port of the vessel.

The Government is expected to pay Dorset council around £3,500 for each migrant housed there, for support services such as welfare and healthcare.

Those living on it will be free to come and go, but they'll have to be transported via bus to the port’s entry each time they want to leave.

The vessel has recently undergone refurbishment following an inspection by a regulator that described it as an “aggressive and oppressive environment” after being used by the Dutch government to accommodate asylum seekers some years ago.

In 2014, it was used by energy services firm Petrofac, when its employees were constructing a gas plant in Shetland. It said the vessel was of "excellent" quality and that “public facilities were well received” among their workers.

But it's faced local opposition, with Conservative-run Dorset council opposed to Portland Port being used as the site, and Richard Drax, the Tory MP for South Dorset, calling for the idea to be scrapped.

Mr Drax said the barge was being “dumped on our door” without consultation by the Home Office and urged Braverman to drop the plan.

“Every option’s being looked at, including legal action,” he said.

“We want to get this consigned to the dustbin before anything’s signed. We want to activate ourselves and say, ‘Look, home secretary, sorry, this is not the right place, can you please cancel this’.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Bibby Marine said the firm is “a provider of practical, safe and comfortable accommodation solutions for a wide range of clients across the globe”.

They added: “Due to legal agreements, we cannot provide any details on individual charter agreements.

“Our floating accommodation barges offer a cost-effective solution for those in need of good-quality accommodation. All have been refurbished to a high standard, catering to the safety and comfort of residents.

“The Bibby Stockholm offers en suite rooms, all with windows, which can be configured to suit client’s needs. Each room has a bed, desk, storage and en suite facilities.

"On board there is a laundry, canteen, and social spaces. The Bibby Stockholm has been refurbished and has comfortably housed workers from various industries including construction, marine and the armed forces over the years.”