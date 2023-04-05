Breaking News

Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell arrested by detectives investigating SNP finances

5 April 2023, 09:43 | Updated: 5 April 2023, 10:56

Nicola Sturgeon's husband has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party
Nicola Sturgeon's husband has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Asher McShane

The husband of former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

Police Scotland did not name Peter Murrell but said a 58-year-old man had been arrested and was taken into custody for questioning.

The party is subject to a police investigation into whether £600,000 earmarked for independence campaigning was diverted elsewhere in 2021.

Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell has been arrested
Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell has been arrested. Picture: Alamy

A large blue tent was erected outside his home in Glasgow today amid a heavy police presence as searches were being carried out. There was a further police presence with searches being carried out at the SNP HQ in Edinburgh.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday, 5 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

Police searching the SNP's HQ in Edinburgh
Police searching the SNP's HQ in Edinburgh. Picture: LBC

"The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

"Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

"A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service."

Police outside Peter Murrell's home in Glasgow
Police outside Peter Murrell's home in Glasgow. Picture: LBC

The SNP said in a statement: "Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

"At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency - that will be taken forward in the coming weeks."

Ms Sturgeon resigned in February saying she no longer has ‘the stamina’ to continue in the highly pressured and demanding role.

She said “in my head and in my heart” she believed this was the right time for her to quit and build a new career outside politics.

She was Scotland’s longest-serving first minister and the first woman to hold the post.

