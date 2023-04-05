Man admits killing NHS nurse wife and her two children, 4 and 6, in their home

5 April 2023, 17:17 | Updated: 5 April 2023, 18:18

Saju Chelavalel (pictured) has admitted killing his NHS nurse wife and her two young children.
Saju Chelavalel (pictured) has admitted killing his NHS nurse wife and her two young children. Picture: Northamptonshire Police / PA

By Chris Samuel

A man, 52, has admitted killing his NHS nurse wife and her two young children.

Appearing at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, Saju Chelavalel admitted murdering his wife Anju Ashok, 35, and her children, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four.

Police were called to a flat in Petherton Court, Kettering at about 11.15am on December 15, 2022, and found Ms Asok, an NHS nurse, and her children with serious injuries.

Anju was pronounced dead at the scene, while the children were taken to Kettering General Hospital where they later died.

A forensic post-mortem concluded that all three died of asphyxiation, but a coroner's inquest opened in January heard that the medical cause of death for the children had been listed as strangulation, while Ms Ashok died of asphyxia.

Read more: Revealed: First mega-barge being towed from Italy to Dorset which will house 500 migrants

Read more: Thousands of holidaymakers face disruption as Dover aims to reschedule coach times around Good Friday

Chelavalel, who was assisted by an interpreter in the dock, answered "guilty" to two of the counts he faced, but in relation to the charge of murdering Jeeva, he replied: "I don't know what happened to the children, but I plead guilty."

Adjourning the case, Judge David Herbert KC said: "There can only be one sentence in law, namely a life sentence, but the judge dealing with your case on that day will have to set the appropriate minimum term."

Chelavalel has been remanded back in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court on July 3.

Saju Chelavalel
Saju Chelavalel . Picture: Northamptonshire Police

Deborah Needham, CEO of Kettering General Hospital, where Ms Ashok worked, described her as "a committed and compassionate staff nurse, who was loved and respected by her dear friends and colleagues".

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, senior investigating officer at Northamptonshire Police, said: "This was an absolutely tragic case and there are no words to articulate the devastation Saju Chelavalel caused when he chose to end the lives of Anju, Jeeva and Janvi.

Chelavalel has been remanded back in custody is due to be sentenced at the same court on July 3.
Chelavalel has been remanded back in custody is due to be sentenced at the same court on July 3. Picture: PA

"I am pleased that he has pleaded guilty and spared Anju's family and friends the pain of a trial. He will have to live with what he has done forever and I hope one day, he truly comprehends the pain his actions have caused.

"Anju Asok will be remembered as so much more than this man's victim. She was a dedicated nurse, loving mother, and loyal friend."

Read more: World's biggest online 'fraudster’s paradise' shut down in international sting - but millions of people’s details stolen

Read more: Thousands of holidaymakers face disruption as Dover aims to reschedule coach times around Good Friday

Jeeva and Janvi attended Kettering Park Infant Academy in Park Avenue.

Following their deaths, the school’s headteacher described them as "delightful and caring children who had many friends".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brazil Daycare Attack

Man armed with hatchet kills four children at nursery in Brazil

Severe Weather Emergency Order

Missouri tornado leaves trail of destruction and at least five people dead

Paul O'Grady died last week and heartbroken fans of the TV legend are looking to immortalise him with a statue

Petition for a statue of Paul O'Grady in his hometown signed by 100,000 heartbroken fans

Trump Indictment

Stormy Daniels must pay 122,000 dollars in Trump legal bills

KSI was seen in a mosque

'He's here to learn': KSI visits mosque after using racial slur in Sidemen video and taking social media break

Poland Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky visit tightens bonds with Poland amid Russian war

Prince Harry 'did' disclose his drug history, according to sources close to him.

Prince Harry was 'truthful' about drug history on US visa application

Hundreds of banks are set to close in 2023 so far, as British banks continue to disappear from the high streets.

Hundreds of bank branches to close in 2023 – is yours due to shut?

Texas Church Shooting Lawsuit

Department of Justice tentatively reaches Texas church shooting settlement

Poland Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky and wife welcomed to Poland on rare state visit

An emergency phone number that aimed to help keep women safe at night following the murder of Sarah Everard has been scrapped.

888 service aimed at keeping lone women safe at night in wake of Sarah Everard murder scrapped

Russia Journalist

Blinken says reporter ‘wrongfully detained’ by Russia

Dr Fia Johansson (l) says Julia Wendell (r) struggled to accept DNA results which proves she is not Madeleine McCann (inset)

'Very upset' Julia Wendell struggling to understand results of DNA test which show she's not Madeleine McCann

The attack happened at a private daycare centre in southern Brazil

Four children killed in nursery attack as man, 25, breaks into daycare centre armed with hatchet in Brazil

Italy Berlusconi

Ex-Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi admitted to intensive care unit

Spain Actress Surrogate Pregnancy

Spanish celebrity reveals baby in surrogacy row is her late son’s

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 'mega-barge' will be used to house channel migrants while their asylum claims are processed

Revealed: First mega-barge being towed from Italy to Dorset which will house 500 migrants

Travel coaches face being delayed under a new system

Thousands of holidaymakers face disruption as Dover aims to reschedule coach times around Good Friday
Japan Food Prank?

Japanese police arrest two men over ‘sushi terrorism’ prank

Netherlands Airport

Dutch court blocks government’s move to cut Schiphol Airport flights

Silvio Berlusconi has been taken to hospital in Milan and is in intensive care

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in intensive care with 'respiratory problems' in Milan
Tens of thousands of British victims have been targeted

World's biggest online 'fraudster’s paradise' shut down in international sting - but millions of people’s details stolen
Inquiry chairman Sir Brian Wagstaff calls for compensation for tainted blood scandal victims to be extended

Infected blood inquiry demands compensation payments extended to parents and children of victims
Official Find Madeleine Campaign respond to false claims by Polish woman Julia Wendell that she is the missing girl

Madeleine McCann's parents hit back after DNA tests prove Polish woman isn't their missing daughter
The Government is looking to slash household water usage and power showers could be axed

Power showers and 'dual flush' toilets may be banned under Government plans to save water

Afghanistan

UN condemns Taliban over ban on female Afghan workers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The wife of a king is a queen, writes Peter Hunt for LBC

Finally Buckingham Palace accepts the reality that the wife of a king is a queen, writes Peter Hunt
Prince George will have an important role at his grandfather's Coronation

Prince George to be one of King Charles' four Pages of Honour at Coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla

Camilla will be Queen: King Charles confirms 'Consort' has been dropped as new portrait revealed ahead of Coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Prison officer says there's 'no incentive' to work in the 'dangerous' job

'I'd make more in Tesco or Lidl': Prison officer claims there's 'no incentive' to remain in 'dangerous' job
Shelagh Fogarty and trans activist Helen Belcher

Trans activist slams Kemi Badenoch for launching a campaign that 'excludes trans people'

Changes to equality act put trans people "in danger"

'It’s recycled homophobia': Caller criticises Kemi Badenoch’s proposed changes to the Equality Act
School pupil unable to discuss political views in school

‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC
'How come Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

'How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls
'It's a travesty': Ex-Trump assistant supports him as former President denies charges

'Absolute bloody travesty': Ex-Donald Trump aide slams 'un-American' case against former President
Lead KC labels judges decision "bold" as rapist, 21 walks free

Leading barrister labels judge's decision 'bold' as rapist, 21, walks free

Caller tells Shelagh she would 'rather die' than be raped

Distressed caller tells Shelagh Fogarty: "I'd rather die than be raped"

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' dumping excrement

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' for 'pumping poo' into local rivers

Nick and Trans Acitivist

Activist says trans people are human beings not just a collection of body parts

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit