Thousands of holidaymakers face disruption as Dover aims to reschedule coach times around Good Friday

5 April 2023, 14:03

Travel coaches face being delayed under a new system
Travel coaches face being delayed under a new system. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Coach travel at Dover will be limited on Good Friday as thousands of holidaymakers face disruption on their Easter getaway.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ferry operators are trying to spread the volume of traffic at the port after last weekend's disruption saw coaches get held up for more than 12 hours.

It's part of a bid to avoid a repeat of that problem, which saw people having to sleep on packed buses and get fed crisps and chocolate.

The Port of Dover described that as a "horrible situation".

Read more: Brits warned of Easter Bank Holiday travel chaos as ‘significant’ contingency plans put in place after Dover delays

Good Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the long Easter weekend.

French border control will bring in a full complement of officials so outbound travellers will be processed faster.

And "additional temporary border control infrastructure" will be brought in "as contingency capacity for coach processing".

Coaches were severely disrupted during last weekend's chaos
Coaches were severely disrupted during last weekend's chaos. Picture: Alamy

The decision to try and "reduce coach volumes" on Good Friday will see ferry operators DFDS, Irish Ferries and P&O Ferries "working with their coach customers to spread the travel" from Thursday to Saturday.

Coach traffic is expected to be a third lower than it was last week, when huge queues built up at the port which threw travellers' holiday plans into turmoil.

But the Confederation of Passenger Transport, a trade association for coach businesses, said limiting the traffic volume would be "an unacceptable and backward step".

Read more: 'We've had this before!': Keir Starmer says 'of course' Brexit can be blamed for travel chaos at Port of Dover

Passengers were left stranded for hours at Dover
Passengers were left stranded for hours at Dover. Picture: Alamy

Drivers have been told to arrive on time and not early so as to "avoid unnecessary bottlenecks".

Critics of Brexit have laid the blame at Britain's departure from the EU.

Sir Keir Starmer told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "Of course Brexit has had an impact - there are more checks to be done. That doesn't mean that I'm advocating reversal of Brexit - I'm not. I've always said there's no case now for going back in."

The port itself partly pointed the finger at "lengthy French border processes" as well as "sheer volume" last weekend.

No 10 warned on Monday: "We have significant contingency plans in place, we would encourage, as a matter of good practice, passengers to check those adverse weather conditions prior to travel because these can be contributory factors."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dr Fia Johansson (l) says Julia Wendell (r) struggled to accept DNA results which proves she is not Madeleine McCann (inset)

'Very upset' Julia Wendell struggling to understand results of DNA test which show she's not Madeleine McCann

Severe Weather Emergency Order

Missouri tornado leaves trail of destruction and several people dead

Breaking
The attack happened at a private daycare centre in southern Brazil

Four children killed in nursery attack as man, 25, breaks into daycare centre armed with hatchet in Brazil

Poland Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky and wife welcomed to Poland on rare state visit

Italy Berlusconi

Ex-Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi admitted to intensive care unit

Spain Actress Surrogate Pregnancy

Spanish celebrity reveals baby in surrogacy row is her late son’s

An engine-less barge that will house hundreds of migrants in Dorset under Government plans is reportedly to be towed from Italy.

Suella Braverman's asylum seeker mega-barge in Dorset 'to be towed to UK from Mediterranean' amid local fury

Japan Food Prank?

Japanese police arrest two men over ‘sushi terrorism’ prank

Netherlands Airport

Dutch court blocks government’s move to cut Schiphol Airport flights

Silvio Berlusconi has been taken to hospital in Milan and is in intensive care

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in intensive care with 'respiratory problems' in Milan

Tens of thousands of British victims have been targeted

World's biggest online 'fraudster’s paradise' shut down in international sting - but millions of people’s details stolen

Inquiry chairman Sir Brian Wagstaff calls for compensation for tainted blood scandal victims to be extended

Infected blood inquiry demands compensation payments extended to parents and children of victims

Official Find Madeleine Campaign respond to false claims by Polish woman Julia Wendell that she is the missing girl

Madeleine McCann's parents hit back after DNA tests prove Polish woman isn't their missing daughter

The Government is looking to slash household water usage and power showers could be axed

Power showers and 'dual flush' toilets may be banned under Government plans to save water

Afghanistan

UN condemns Taliban over ban on female Afghan workers

The National Crime Agency has updated its list of the most wanted men in Britain

Britain's most dangerous men: Public urged to avoid these 24 criminals wanted for litany of crimes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump Indicted

How strong is the legal case against Donald Trump?

Kemi Badenoch has proposed changes to the legal definition of 'sex' under the 2010 gender equality act.

Trans women face being banned from single-sex spaces under plan to make legal definition of sex 'biological'
New Zealand Ardern

Jacinda Ardern gets standing ovation after last speech to New Zealand parliament

Finland Politics

Finland’s outgoing PM Sanna Marin to resign as Social Democratic Party leader

Nicola Sturgeon's husband has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party

Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell arrested by detectives investigating SNP finances

Musk is now the second-richest billionaire

Elon Musk no longer the world's richest man after takeover of Twitter

'It's a travesty': Ex-Trump assistant supports him as former President denies charges

'Absolute bloody travesty': Ex-Donald Trump aide slams 'un-American' case against former President
Melania Trump was notably absent from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago speech

Melania missing in action: Donald Trump’s wife raises eyebrows with absence as ex-president condemns US justice
One of the court officers entered ahead of Trump and didn't hold the door open for him

'No special treatment': New York court officers don't hold the door open for Donald Trump

Prince George will have an important role at his grandfather's Coronation

Prince George to be one of King Charles' four Pages of Honour at Coronation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The wife of a king is a queen, writes Peter Hunt for LBC

Finally Buckingham Palace accepts the reality that the wife of a king is a queen, writes Peter Hunt
King Charles and Queen Camilla

Camilla will be Queen: King Charles confirms 'Consort' has been dropped as new portrait revealed ahead of Coronation
Harry stayed in Frogmore Cottage, according to reports

Prince Harry stayed in Frogmore Cottage 'for one last night' during surprise trip to UK for court date

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

School pupil unable to discuss political views in school

‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC
'How come Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

'How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls
Lead KC labels judges decision "bold" as rapist, 21 walks free

Leading barrister labels judge's decision 'bold' as rapist, 21, walks free

Caller tells Shelagh she would 'rather die' than be raped

Distressed caller tells Shelagh Fogarty: "I'd rather die than be raped"

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' dumping excrement

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' for 'pumping poo' into local rivers

Nick and Trans Acitivist

Activist says trans people are human beings not just a collection of body parts

James O'Brien

Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

Sir Keir and Nick on Corbyn

'I wanted him to stand down in 2016': Jeremy Corbyn was 'not a friend' say's Sir Keir Starmer
Simon Calder

'Post-Brexit reality': Dover delays were 'predictable', says travel journalist Simon Calder
Andrew Castle quizzes Steve Reed

'Is a Labour government a threat to the well-off?': Andrew Castle quizzes Labour MP Steve Reed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit