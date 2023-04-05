UK's cheapest supermarkets named - but it varies depending on whether you buy a basket or trolley worth of food

5 April 2023, 05:29

The UK's cheapest supermarket differs depending on how much food you buy
The UK's cheapest supermarket differs depending on how much food you buy. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Aldi has been named as the UK's cheapest supermarket, but it depends on the size of your shop.

Aldi was £20 cheaper than Waitrose on average in March, while Lidl came in second place, costing just 25p more.

A basket of 41 items at Aldi cost £72.54 across the month, compared with £92.55 at Waitrose and £72.79 at Lidl, Which? Found.

Meanwhile, excluding Aldi and Lidl, Asda came out the cheapest when comparing the original 41 products and 96 branded products, including Andrex toilet paper and Cathedral City cheese.

In Asda, this cost £343.91 on average across month. Sainsbury's was the next cheapest, costing £9.25 more. Waitrose was £41.83 more expensive than Asda.

Cost of monthly shop

Supermarket retailer Aldi came out on top in March
Supermarket retailer Aldi came out on top in March. Picture: Getty
  • Aldi - £72.54
  • Lidl - £72.79
  • Sainsbury's £80-.27
  • Tesco - £81.58
  • Asda - £81.88
  • Morrisons - £83.63
  • Ocado £88.03
  • Waitrose - £92.55

As for trolley items, the cheapest supermarkets were:

  • Asda - £343.91
  • Sainsbury's - £353.16
  • Morrisons - £354.87
  • Tesco - £366.65
  • Ocado - £371.85
  • Waitrose - £385.74
Food prices rocketed to their highest point in 45 years in February
Food prices rocketed to their highest point in 45 years in February. Picture: Getty

Which? said the findings demonstrated that shoppers can make considerable savings on their groceries depending on where they buy their food.

However, it added that many of the major supermarkets had not done enough to support their customers during the cost of living crisis.

The watchdog said retailers should be helping customers by making sure affordable basic ranges were available in all branches, including smaller convenience stores, it said.

Read More: Easter supermarket opening times: When are Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda open?

Read More: Food bills more than £800 higher than a year ago, as inflation heaps more misery on Brits

Which? Retail editor Ele Clark said: "We know people are suffering through the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades and the price of food and drink has skyrocketed no matter where you shop.

"However, our monthly supermarket analysis shows you could save £20 on a basket of everyday groceries at the cheapest supermarket compared to the priciest one.

It comes after the Office for National Statistics reported that UK inflation shot up unexpectedly to 10.4% in February, with vegetable shortages pushing up food prices.

Ireland Murdock has been convicted for raping a woman in 2021.

Met police officer guilty of raping woman and accessing his victim's restricted crime report

