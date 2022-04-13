Easter supermarket opening times: When are Tesco, Sainbury's and Asda open?

13 April 2022, 14:01

Supermarket opening times vary over Easter weekend
Supermarket opening times vary over the Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Are supermarkets open over Easter weekend? And do they close for Easter Sunday? Here are the opening hours for big stores including Aldi, Lidl and Morrisons.

Easter weekend is a huge event for retail and shoppers, especially with a mini heatwave predicted.

This year, the Easter festivities and the four-day weekend begin on Good Friday, April 15th, and end on Easter Monday, April 18th.

So if you're getting ready to host a Sunday roast, or it's your job to ensure there's plenty of Easter eggs and entertainment, make sure you don't get caught out by the supermarket opening times which change for the bank holiday weekend.

Here are the Easter supermarket opening times and hours for this weekend, and whether they're open Easter Sunday or not, for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons:

Tesco store
Tesco opening times vary depending on store type. Picture: Alamy

Tesco Easter opening times

Opening times vary depending on the store you're planning to visit as they depend whether it's a superstore, Metro or Express. To get exact opening times check here.

General opening times are:

Good Friday: Normal hours (stores which usually close late may close earlier).

Saturday: Normal hours

Easter Sunday: Closed (except for Express stores).

Easter Monday: Hours depend on store type and location.

Sainsbury's store
Sainsbury's will be closed on Easter Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Sainsbury's Easter opening times

Sainsbury's stores are sticking to normal hours as much as possible over the Easter weekend but they will be closed on Easter Sunday like the majority of supermarkets.

Good Friday: Normal hours

Saturday: Normal hours

Easter Sunday: Closed (Scotland stores will remain open)

Easter Monday: Normal hours

Sainsbury's local stores may vary slightly in opening times over the weekend.

Asda stores
Asda stores will be altering their usual opening times as much as possible. Picture: Alamy

Asda Easter opening times

As the majority of Asda stores are open 24 hours, you'll see a big change in their opening times and hours so make sure you check before leaving:

Good Friday: 12am – 10pm

Saturday: 12am – 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am – 7pm

Aldi will be closed on Easter Sunday in England and Wales
Aldi will be closed on Easter Sunday in England and Wales. Picture: Alamy

Aldi Easter opening times

It's recommended you check your local store's opening times, which can be done here, but the majority of stores are open for the following hours:

Good Friday: 8am-10pm

Saturday: 8am-10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Morrisons stores
Morrisons has revealed their Easter opening times and hours. Picture: Alamy

Morrisons Easter opening times

Opening hours over the Easter weekend are as follows:

Good Friday: Normal opening hours

Saturday: Normal opening hours

Easter Sunday: Closed (Scottish stores are open as normal)

Easter Monday: 7am-8pm with a few stores staying open until 10pm.

Waitrose stores
Waitrose stores will mostly be following the same hours over Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

Waitrose Easter opening times

Little Waitrose shops will follow slightly different opening hours but most stores will be following these schedules:

Good Friday: 8am-8pm

Saturday: Normal hours

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Lidl store
Lidl stores in England and Wales will have new hours for Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

Lidl Easter opening times

England and Wales store opening times are as follows, while stores in Scotland will follow their usual schedule:

Good Friday: Normal opening hours

Saturday: Normal opening hours

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

