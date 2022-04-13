Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Easter supermarket opening times: When are Tesco, Sainbury's and Asda open?
13 April 2022, 14:01
Are supermarkets open over Easter weekend? And do they close for Easter Sunday? Here are the opening hours for big stores including Aldi, Lidl and Morrisons.
Easter weekend is a huge event for retail and shoppers, especially with a mini heatwave predicted.
This year, the Easter festivities and the four-day weekend begin on Good Friday, April 15th, and end on Easter Monday, April 18th.
So if you're getting ready to host a Sunday roast, or it's your job to ensure there's plenty of Easter eggs and entertainment, make sure you don't get caught out by the supermarket opening times which change for the bank holiday weekend.
Related article: Brits brace for Easter getaway chaos as mini heatwave set to sweep across UK
Related article: How to get £50 food vouchers over school Easter holidays
Here are the Easter supermarket opening times and hours for this weekend, and whether they're open Easter Sunday or not, for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons:
Tesco Easter opening times
Opening times vary depending on the store you're planning to visit as they depend whether it's a superstore, Metro or Express. To get exact opening times check here.
General opening times are:
Good Friday: Normal hours (stores which usually close late may close earlier).
Saturday: Normal hours
Easter Sunday: Closed (except for Express stores).
Easter Monday: Hours depend on store type and location.
Sainsbury's Easter opening times
Sainsbury's stores are sticking to normal hours as much as possible over the Easter weekend but they will be closed on Easter Sunday like the majority of supermarkets.
Good Friday: Normal hours
Saturday: Normal hours
Easter Sunday: Closed (Scotland stores will remain open)
Easter Monday: Normal hours
Sainsbury's local stores may vary slightly in opening times over the weekend.
Asda Easter opening times
As the majority of Asda stores are open 24 hours, you'll see a big change in their opening times and hours so make sure you check before leaving:
Good Friday: 12am – 10pm
Saturday: 12am – 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 7am – 7pm
Aldi Easter opening times
It's recommended you check your local store's opening times, which can be done here, but the majority of stores are open for the following hours:
Good Friday: 8am-10pm
Saturday: 8am-10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Morrisons Easter opening times
Opening hours over the Easter weekend are as follows:
Good Friday: Normal opening hours
Saturday: Normal opening hours
Easter Sunday: Closed (Scottish stores are open as normal)
Easter Monday: 7am-8pm with a few stores staying open until 10pm.
Waitrose Easter opening times
Little Waitrose shops will follow slightly different opening hours but most stores will be following these schedules:
Good Friday: 8am-8pm
Saturday: Normal hours
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Lidl Easter opening times
England and Wales store opening times are as follows, while stores in Scotland will follow their usual schedule:
Good Friday: Normal opening hours
Saturday: Normal opening hours
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-8pm