British holidaymakers face Easter travel chaos with mass flight cancellations amid strikes at Heathrow and in France

30 March 2023, 05:39

Passengers face major delays over Easter
Passengers face major delays over Easter. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

British tourists are braced for a "very difficult" time next month as planned strikes by French air traffic controllers and Heathrow staff mean hundreds of flights are set to be cancelled.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ryanair cancelled 60 flights on Wednesday and is set to ground another 60 on Thursday amid the French strikes, with 230 journeys already scrapped last month.

Airline boss Ryan O'Leary said it was a "disgrace" that strikes in France, a third country, were disrupting traffic between the UK and Spain.

Mr O'Leary said: 'It is difficult to explain to passengers in the UK, Ireland and Spain that their flights are cancelled because of a few air traffic controllers in France walking out, even though their flight is not landing in France." Meanwhile Easyjet CEO Johan Lundgren labelled strikes "a huge challenge".

Air traffic controllers can retire aged 57 in France and are exempt from the pension age rise proposed by Emmanuel Macron from 62 to 64. But the controllers are still striking - in solidarity with workers who are affected.

Air traffic controllers are on strike in France
Air traffic controllers are on strike in France. Picture: Getty

Tensions have been growing between air traffic controllers and airlines, with airlines still having to pay compensation to passengers if their flights are long delayed or cancelled, but unable to recover money from air traffic authorities if the airspace is blocked.

Elsewhere some 1,400 Heathrow workers who are members of the Unite union are set to walk out this week in a pay dispute, with no plans to come back until Easter Sunday (April 9), despite a 10% pay rise offer.

Heathrow will reportedly bring in an extra 1,000 staff and everyone in management to work over Easter in an effort to minimise travel chaos.

Tourists face particular disruption if flying from Terminal 5, although the airport said delays would be well-managed.

Passengers face disruption over Easter
Passengers face disruption over Easter. Picture: Alamy

British Airways, which flies from Terminal 5, has cancelled 16 short-haul flights per day over the strike period - a total of over 300 flights - in an effort to cut passenger numbers and reduce delays.

It comes after passport office workers also threatened summer holidays by voting to go on strike for five weeks over the Easter period, one of the most popular times for people to renew their documents.

A Heathrow spokesman said: 'We will not let these unnecessary strikes impact the hard-earned holidays of our passengers.

"Our contingency plans will keep the airport operating as normal throughout.'We are deploying 1,000 additional colleagues and the entire management team, who will be in the terminals providing assistance to passengers over the busy Easter getaway.

"As at any busy time, it may take a little longer than usual to get through security, but this will be well-managed and kept flowing.

Terminal 5 will be particularly affected
Terminal 5 will be particularly affected. Picture: Alamy

Read more: 'Summer of discontent': Brits' holiday fears as more than a million passports at risk due to month-long strikes

Read more: More than 133,000 UK public servants to walk out in all-out strike on 28 April

"Passengers can help us ensure they get the best start to their journeys by checking their flight status with their airline before travelling to the airport, arriving at Heathrow no earlier than two hours before short-haul flights and three hours before long-haul flights, and by being ready for security with their compliant liquids and electronics out of their hand luggage."

A BA spokesperson said: "Following Heathrow's requirement for us to reduce the number of passengers travelling during the period of its employees' proposed strike action, we've regrettably had to make a small number of adjustments to our schedule. Our teams are continuing to work closely with Heathrow to ensure that our customers' journeys run smoothly."

Passport Office strikes are also likely to exacerbate delays
Passport Office strikes are also likely to exacerbate delays. Picture: Alamy

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said previously: "Workers at Heathrow Airport are on poverty wages while the chief executive and senior managers enjoy huge salaries. 'It is the airport's workers who are fundamental to its success and they deserve a fair pay increase.

"Our members are simply unable to make ends meet due to the low wages paid by Heathrow. They are being forced to take strike action due to need not greed.

"Unite has a laser-like focus on prioritising the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and HAL needs to be in no doubt that the workers at the airport will receive the union's unstinting support."

'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

18 female employees had affairs with prisoners at one jail

18 female prison officers had affairs with inmates at one liberal jail where prisoners live in 'communities' and have laptops
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, survivors rest after being rescued from the still burning MV Lady Mary Joy at Basilan, southern Philippines early Thursday March 30

At least 12 dead after ferry fire in the Philippines

A cross stands above the crowd during a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School shooting on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn

Hundreds gather to mourn Nashville school shooting victims

The Mayor of London has said there is a "far-right element" among Ulez opposition

Anti-Ulez protests infiltrated by 'conspiracy theorists and Nazis', Sadiq Khan says

2023 90s Con

Actress Melissa Joan Hart helped pupils fleeing Nashville shooting

The government has announced plans to house asylum seekers at RAF Scrampton

Government threatened with legal action by Tory councils over plans to house thousands of migrants on military sites

Rwanda Rusesabagina

Man who inspired movie Hotel Rwanda returns to US after being freed from jail

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli PM rebuffs Biden’s suggestion he ‘walk away’ from legal overhaul

Edward Bronstein being restrained

Highway patrol officers charged over death of man who said: I can’t breathe

Jeremy Renner's 'chest collapsed' after he was crushed by a snow plough in January

'I'd do it all again': Jeremy Renner says he would relive horror snow plough accident to save nephew

Pope Francis

Pope Francis to spend ‘several days’ in hospital with pulmonary infection

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and Jermaine Dupri to star at Essence Festival

Julia Wendell on Dr Phil (l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (top r). Bottom Madeleine McCann

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann denies stealing birth certificate and photos from her family

King Charles landed in Germany on Wednesday for his first state visit as monarch

'A friendship that mattered to my mother': Charles and Camilla's tribute to the Queen as monarch hails UK-German bond

Nashville School shooting vigil

Jill Biden and Sheryl Crow to attend vigil for Nashville shooting victims

Kirkpatrick Virgo faces life in jail after being found guilty of murder

Man who killed golf greenkeeper by hitting him on head with horseshoe guilty of murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 86-year-old will need to spend "a few days" in hospital for treatment, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pope Francis 'touched by the many messages' after 86-year-old admitted to hospital with respiratory infection
A thug dubbed the "Phantom Cat Shaver" is feared to have taken hair clippers to over 80 pets nationwide as probes are launched across the country.

Thug dubbed 'Phantom Cat Shaver' feared to have taken clippers to over 80 pets as probes launched nationwide
A transgender woman will serve her sentence in a male prison after stabbing her partner

Trans woman sent to male prison after stabbing and falsely imprisoning partner in Halifax

An artist's impression of the ultramassive black hole

UK astronomers discover ultramassive black hole '30 billion times the size of the Sun'

Pope Francis hugs child

Pope Francis attends hospital in Rome for scheduled tests, says Vatican

Black Lives Matters flag

Adidas withdraws objection to Black Lives Matter trademark bid

Andrew Marr has said the Government's move to "woo overseas money" with light-touch AI regulation couldn't have been more badly timed, as Elon Musk and other tech leaders spoke out on the technology's risk to human civilisation.

Andrew Marr: Is govt's AI regulations reveal the worst-timed announcement in British political history?
Sabrina Rova

Housekeeper stole £400,000 in jewellery and watches from wealthy guests at London hotels and apartments
Vanuatu tree clearing after storm

UN adopts ‘historic’ resolution on legal obligations to fight climate change

Elon Musk has called on labs to pause work on developing AI, warning that “out of control” advances in the technology could “pose profound risks to society and humanity”.

Elon Musk urges pause to 'out of control' AI development over 'threat to civilisation'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans
Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit