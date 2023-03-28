Food bills more than £800 higher than a year ago, as inflation heaps more misery on Brits

28 March 2023, 15:20 | Updated: 28 March 2023, 15:22

Supermarkets are seeing better footfall but Brits are still struggling under the weight of 17.5% food price inflation
Supermarkets are seeing better footfall but Brits are still struggling under the weight of 17.5% food price inflation. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Food price inflation has added an extra £800 to Brits' annual food bill, new figures claim.

Retail experts at Kantar said that food price inflation has reach an all-time high of 17.5% in the 12-week period ending March 19 and this has led to the eye-watering hike for everyday families.

The average Brit's shopping basket for the same goods a year ago was £837 cheaper than it was today - with Knatar saying that consumers are switching to cheaper stores such as Aldi and Lidl to cut back their bills.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “It’s more bad news for the British public, who are experiencing the ninth month of double-digit grocery price inflation.

Budget retailers like Aldi and Lidl have seen customers switching to them en-masse to save on their food baskets
Budget retailers like Aldi and Lidl have seen customers switching to them en-masse to save on their food baskets. Picture: Getty

Read More: Ocado sees shoppers continue cutting back as food inflation yet to peak

"However, shoppers are taking action and clearly hunting around for the best value.

"Footfall was up in every single grocer this month, with households going to the shops just over four times per week in March. Apart from Christmas, that’s the highest frequency we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic.”

Food price inflation is one of the factors which drove last week's shock rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) headline rate of inflation in Britain.

This shock was contrary to forecasts and led to more mortgage misery for homeowners as the Bank of England hiked interest rates by a quarter of a percent to 4.25% to counter inflation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hallie Scruggs (pictured centre with her father) was among the three children shot dead by Audrey Hale

Harrowing bodycam footage shows police kill Nashville school shooter after six massacred including three children

NHS dentist prices are set to surge again

NHS dentist charges to increase again from April - see list of new prices

Mexico Migrant Deaths

39 migrants die in fire at Mexican detention centre after mattresses set ablaze

France Italy Extradition

France’s highest court refuses extradition of far-left Italian militants

Kazakhstan Russia Space Station

Russian space capsule hit by coolant leak returns safely to Earth

France Protests

French workers block train tracks during pension reform protests

Portugal Attack

Two women stabbed to death at Muslim centre in Lisbon

Dr Fia Johansson with Julia Wendell (l) and younger Julia (inset). Madeleine McCann (r)

Private detective reveals 'small detail' which convinced her woman may be Madeleine McCann

The damning report has raised concerns about the culture at UHB hospitals

'Corrosive' culture at University Hospitals Birmingham 'could put patients' safety at risk'

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky tours battle-scarred cities as Ukrainian offensive expected

LTN planters have been set alight in Rochdale

Revolt of the resident ‘freedom fighters’ as hated LTN planters are torched - and driver clashes with eco-activists

Lisbon's skyline at sunset

Police shoot suspect after two stabbed to death at Muslim centre in Lisbon

Pepsi has reduced the sugar content in its classic drink

'Zero demand for this': Backlash after Pepsi massively cut sugar in classic drink to provide 'healthy product'

Mexico Migrant Deaths

Dozens of migrants killed in fire at Mexican detention centre

London's new Superloop bus service unveiled by Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan reveals orbital 'Superloop' bus network around London suburbs

The dogs are believed to have been American bully-types

17 dogs seized after girl mauled in shocking attack in Manchester, with owner 'breeding XL bully dogs in caravan'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Farouk Abdulhak, the son of a billionaire, is the only suspect in the 2008 death of student Martine Via Magnussen

Billionaire’s son says student Martine Vik Magnussen's 2008 death was 'sex accident' as he admits involvement
Hale killed six people in the Nashville shooting

'Something bad is about to happen': Final messages from Nashville shooter show murderer's chilling warning
Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, is one of the UK's three-starred venues

Michelin Guide 2023 results unveiled: See the full list of the UK's best restaurants

France Pensions

Thousands of police officers deployed as more marches and strikes held in France

Tributes to TikToker Kara Santorelli who died in a car accident having posted that she had never had an accident

TikToker Kara Santorelli killed in car crash aged 18 just days after posting how she’d never been in an accident
Elon Musk has announced more changes for Twitter that could prove controversial

Twitter users need to pay to appear in feed and vote in polls as Elon Musk announces more changes
Afghanistan Schools

Campaigner for girls’ education arrested in Afghanistan

Teachers have refused to rule out disrupting exams with strikes

Exams could be disrupted by teachers' strikes after union recommends rejecting government's 'insulting' pay offer
Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans
Nashville School Shooting

Ex-pupil ‘conducted surveillance’ before killing six at Nashville school

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans
James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest
Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit