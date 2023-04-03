Exclusive

'I wanted him to stand down in 2016': Jeremy Corbyn was 'not a friend' say's Sir Keir Starmer

3 April 2023, 10:56

By Anna Fox

When questioned by Nick as to whether he would consider the former Labour leader a friend, Sir Keir curtly replied: “no”.

Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC pressed Sir Keir Starmer on his "personal relationship" with Jeremy Corbyn, to which he replied: "I haven’t spoken to him in 2 and a half years".

Commenting on the recent decision by Labour’s governing body to block Mr Corbyn from standing as a Labour candidate at the next election, Sir Keir said his position on the matter was “very clear”.

READ MORE: Double child killer Colin Pitchfork must stay in jail and Levi Bellfield shouldn't get prison wedding, says Keir Starmer

He continued by saying: “As we go into the next election, Jeremy Corbyn will not be a labour candidate”.

The former Labour Leader was suspended from being a Labour MP following a row over antisemitism and now sits as an Independent.

READ MORE: 'We've had this before!': Keir Starmer says 'of course' Brexit can be blamed for travel chaos at Port of Dover

Blasting the move as a “shameful attack on party democracy” Mr Corbyn criticised Sir Keir last week, saying he had “launched an assault on the rights of his own Labour members, breaking his pledge to build a united and democratic party”.

Sir Keir openly admitted to Nick that he refrained from voting for the former Labour Leader in 2015, saying “I didn’t vote for him in 2015 when he stood as leader” and “I wanted him to stand down in 2016”.

Mr Corbyn led Labour to defeat in the 2017 and 2019 general elections, with Sir Keir suspending him as a Labour MP in 2020.

READ MORE: 'We're ready for this fight': Trump's lawyer says they will vigorously fight charges made against him

Reflecting on his impending three-year anniversary as Labour Leader, Sir Keir reminded Nick of what he initially promised his party and supporters, saying: “When I became leader I said I would root out antisemitism by its roots and I apologised for what had happened”.

Concluding their discussion, Nick prompted Sir Keir for a final time on his supposed “friendship” with Mr Corbyn, to which he replied, “no, not in the sense we went to visit each other or anything like that, I worked with him as a colleague”.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

All 44 fire and rescue services (FRSs) in England have documented racist, sexist and homophobic comments and behaviour

'We will root it out': Minister pledges after shocking report finds bullying and abuse widespread in fire service

Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers

Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans

Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police

Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The new Tory party chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

New Tory Party Chairman defends decision to appoint controversial MP Lee Anderson as his deputy
MP Greg Hands has said he believes the Conservative party will soon be in a “good state” to fight a general election in 2024.

New Tory party chairman puts the Conservatives on a general election footing after a 'difficult year' in 2022
Nick Ferrari LBC

'Dear god!': Shocked Nick Ferrari reacts to the state of the UK's 'vulnerable' military system
Nick Ferrari 06/02/23

'They're only 25p!': Nick Ferrari says parents who can't afford a toothbrush shouldn't have kids
The former Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Robert Buckland admits spat with Raab over British bill of rights but insists they've 'moved on'
‘There may be an opportunity to reform’ Mason Greenwood says this caller after charges were dropped

Mason Greenwood's dropped rape charges are an 'opportunity to reform’ the footballer, caller insists

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question 29/03 | Watch Again

4 days ago

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

5 days ago

Iain Dale

Cross Question 28/03 | Watch Again

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A mural of Paul O'Grady in Manchester was defaced over the weekend, much to the artist's disappointment.

Paul O'Grady mural defaced just days after its creation - leaving artist 'disappointed'

The crash took place outside the British Motor Museum

BMW driver smashes into crowd while trying to drift supercar with witnesses left in horror

The Met office has released the upcoming weather forecasts for Easter weekend.

Easter Bank Holiday weekend sunshine forecast - despite wettest March in over 40 years, Met office says
Daria Trepova 'could never have been capable of killing' her husband has claimed

'I brought a statue that exploded': Russia parades laughing woman 'assassin' accused of killing pro-Putin blogger
Teachers are walking out next month

April teacher strikes: New dates confirmed as pay deal rejected

Male teacher in classroom with his students

What are teachers pay demands and what's their average salary?

Sheila Seleoane

'Maggots infested my home': woman who lived below her neighbour's corpse for 2 years reveals 'horror movie' life
Donald Trump alongside his lawyer and Stormy Daniels

Did Donald Trump get arrested?

Thousands of passengers faced severe disruption at the Port of Dover across the weekend

'We've had this before!': Keir Starmer says 'of course' Brexit can be blamed for travel chaos at Port of Dover
Thomas Cashman murdered Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer 'has £250k bounty on head' as gangsters fear murderer will 'grass' to get lighter sentence