'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator

28 October 2021, 16:08 | Updated: 28 October 2021, 16:09

By Tim Dodd

Andrew Castle used a food emissions calculator live on air to see the impact of his much-loved avocados and he didn't like what it told him.

It comes as the UK's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has warned tackling the climate crisis will require changes such as eating less meat and flying less.

Andrew said: "I've got a food calculator in front of me... I don't really like being told what to do with a lot of things, as anybody that knows me will attest to.

"I think that's why there's often resistance rather than discussion."

Andrew said he wanted to check the impact of avocados which he loves "because [he's] middle class".

After inputting that he eats avocado three to five times per week, the calculator then told him that over a year his consumption of avocados is "contributing 41kg" to his annual greenhouse gas emissions.

Reading the result, Andrew said: "That's equivalent of driving a regular petrol car 105 miles, or the same as heating the average UK home for six days.

"9384 litres of water. 144 showers-worth, lasting 8 minutes, is how much my avocado consumption is costing the world.

"If I thought like this the whole time, I'd never eat anything, I'd never go out, I'd think 'perhaps I shouldn't breathe either'... but it's a fun food calculator."

