Budget 2021: What do we know so far?

27 October 2021, 10:40

Rishi Sunak will announce the budget at 12:30pm today
Rishi Sunak will announce the budget at 12:30pm today. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Rishi Sunak is preparing today to deliver his first Budget since Covid restrictions were fully lifted.

This week the Treasury has leaked several Budget announcements before the official statement from the chancellor, expected at 12.30pm today.

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle expressed his anger about the leaks, telling MPs on Monday it was "not acceptable" to brief the media ahead of MPs and on Tuesday that the government was behaving in a "discourteous manner".

He thundered that ministers used to "walk" if they briefed about a Budget.

Indeed, in 1947, then-Chancellor Hugh Dalton resigned after he leaked details of his budget to a journalist.

Defending pre-Budget announcements, Treasury Minister Simon Clarke said the government had not commented on the "substantive tax measures" that would appear in the Budget.

Here is what the chancellor is set to announce this afternoon.

The National Living Wage is to rise to £9.50

It will see the hourly rate for employees aged over 23 rise by 59p an hour, meaning the annual income of full-time workers on the living wage would jump by more than £1,000.

The NHS will receive a £5.9 billion investment

The £5.9 billion package will support the aim to deliver around 30 per cent more elective activity by 2024-25 compared to pre-pandemic levels - equivalent to millions more checks, scans and procedures for non-emergency patients, the Treasury said.

Some £2.3 billion of the funding will be used to try to transform diagnostic services, with at least 100 "one-stop-shop" community diagnostic centres being opened across England, including the 44 already announced.

Millions of public sector workers will get a pay boost as a freeze on wages is lifted

The controversial pay freeze was introduced by the Chancellor back in November of 2020 affecting firefighters, teachers, the armed forces, police, civil servants, council and Government agencies.

The public sector pay restraint meant wages for more than four million workers were capped or frozen altogether, with only frontline NHS doctors and nurses exempt.

The one-year pay pause is expected to end after the solid recovery of the economy and encouraging signs in the labour market.

England's city regions will receive £6.9bn for transport links

The money will be given to areas excluding London, such as Greater Manchester, the West Midlands and South Yorkshire.

It will be for projects ranging from tram improvements to introducing improvements in infrastructure, fares and services.

£1.8bn for around 160,000 new homes on derelict land in England

Greener homes could be built on brownfield land the size of 2,000 football pitches.

The government have also pledged to invest £9m towards 100 urban "pocket parks" across the UK.

Rumoured announcements

It has been rumoured the Budget will also include lowering the student loan repayment threshold, a reform to alcohol duties and an increase in council tax payments.

