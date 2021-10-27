Eco activists sprayed with ink as they block roads again

27 October 2021, 08:10 | Updated: 27 October 2021, 09:38

Eco protesters blocked roads in London
Eco protesters blocked roads in London. Picture: Insulate Britain

By Will Taylor

Eco protesters have returned to disrupt motorists as they blocked roads around London - defying a court ban that could lead to jail time and fines.

Insulate Britain blocked part of the A40 in West London and a roundabout in Dartford on Wednesday morning.

Some activists at the former were apparently sprayed with ink, with the group releasing images of a number of demonstrators' faces covered in a dark substance.

A driver was seen remonstrating with police who were responding to the demonstration at the Dartford roundabout.

Not all activists were successful in blocking roads, however, with some who assembled at a car park near the A282, at the south end of the Dartford Crossing, being stopped by rapidly-responding police.

Two men were arrested near to the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

LBC's Rachael Venables said activists in Dartford had also been served committal papers, with nine due to appear in court on November 16.

Activists have spent weeks getting in the way of drivers on busy routes as part of their campaign, despite being hit with injunctions which ban them from major roads.

Read more: Eco protesters blockade M25 yet again, defying threats of jail time

Read more: Dozens of arrests as eco mob returns to block busy London road

However, the group, which demands all of UK's homes be insulated by 2030 for economic and environmental reasons, has insisted it will defy court orders and keep the pressure on the Government.

The activists' tactics, which have enraged workers and commuters, have been condemned as politicians claim they could put people off the green message.

On Tuesday, Insulate Britain asked for people to not use the M25 or to instead drive slowly, vowing to turn the busy motorway that encircles London into a "place of nonviolent civil resistance".

They also requested that police refuse to arrest them.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, has announced that an interim injunction was taken out which bans the group from the major road network.

He said the Government was "making use of every avenue of existing law to try to prevent the continued life-endangering action being carried out by Insulate Britain".

He claimed the activists had caused "intolerable disruption to motorists' lives and livelihoods".

But Insulate Britain said it was "not concerned with endless injunctions".

"You can't imprison a flood, there are no unlimited fines against a famine, you can't bankrupt a fire," it added.

"You can imprison the ordinary people of Britain, yet the lives of our children and those of all future generations hang in the balance.

"By refusing to insulate Britain's homes, our government is also condemning thousands to death through fuel poverty this winter, while countless families will once again be cold and hungry."

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two teenagers died in Brentwood on Sunday

Man, 19, charged with murder of two teenagers in Brentwood

The former soldier will be buried on November 11th.

Funeral arrangements for Dennis Hutchings released

Wayne Couzens has reportedly lodged an appeal against his whole life sentence

Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens to appeal life sentence

Robert Jenrick told LBC reducing the taper rate for Universal Credit would be "sensible"

Changes to Universal Credit 'to make work pay' would be 'attractive', MP says

Live
Rishi Sunak will set out the spending plans for the year later

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak to set out spending as country faces cost of living crisis

Alec Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna Hutchins during filming of Rust

Alec Baldwin shooting: Criminal charges 'not ruled out' over cinematographer's death

Rishi Sunak will deliver his Budget and Spending Review in Parliament today.

Budget 2021: Chancellor to insist UK is entering 'age of optimism' as he unveils plans

MPs have claimed the NHS Test and Trace app has not achieved its main objective.

NHS Test and Trace criticised as 'eye-watering' waste of money in damning report

Boris Johnson has not been wearing a face covering in the House of Commons.

Face masks made mandatory again in Parliament - for everyone except MPs

Youth climate activists have taken over part of London's Science Museum

Eco protesters storm London Science Museum as they vow to protest all night

Activist Steve Bray protests outside Downing Street

Govt U-turns on dumping of raw sewage in English rivers after huge backlash

The funeral of David Amess will take place next month

Funeral of murdered MP Sir David Amess to be held at Westminster Cathedral

The Queen will not attend COP26, Buckingham Palace confirmed

The Queen will not attend COP26 climate summit in Glasgow after advice to rest

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have reportedly been targeted by burglars, who stole £800k worth of goods from their Manchester home.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'victims of £800k burglary at Manchester flat'

The footage shows sewage being dumped into Langstone Harbour

Shocking drone footage shows raw sewage being pumped into sea in conservation area

Detectives are investigating six reports of women being injected while on nights out in Brighton

Police probe multiple reports of 'injection spiking' in Brighton

Latest News

See more Latest News

The report warned measures being taken to reduce climate change are nowhere near enough

Global plans to avert climate change not enough to avoid 'endless suffering' - UN
Labour councillor Karen Constantine posted a clip of the comment on social media

Tories slammed over council meeting 'sweepstake' on Universal Credit
Boris Johnson has said 'urgent action' is needed from COP26

COP26: What could be decided at the key climate summit?

The Met Office have issued four separate yellow weather warnings

Danger to life flood warning issued as three days of torrential rain forecast
The Queen has carried out her first official duties since being told to rest

Queen carries out first official duties since doctors ordered her to rest
The infamous interview is reportedly set to be recreated in the Netflix drama

Martin Bashir's infamous Diana interview to be recreated in Netflix's The Crown
Joanna Lumley suggested wartime-style rationing to help solve the climate crisis

Joanna Lumley suggests wartime rationing to solve climate crisis
Mr Paterson repeatedly broke lobbying rules

Tory MP faces 30 day suspension from Parliament after lobbying investigation
Insulate Britain doesn't want drivers to use the M25 so its members can protest

Don't use the M25 because we want to protest on it, eco mob tells motorists
Search craft have been dispatched

Border Force calls off search for migrant missing off Essex coast

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace
Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns
ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage
The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B
Irate caller blasts 'arrogant' Greta Thunberg for 'rude' manner of speech

Irate caller blasts 'arrogant' Greta Thunberg for 'rude' manner of speech
Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police