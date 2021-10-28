Chancellor defends Prosecco price cut claiming it is 'not the preserve of wealthy elites'

28 October 2021, 09:34 | Updated: 28 October 2021, 09:41

By Sophie Barnett

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended cutting the price of a bottle of Prosecco by 80p in his latest Budget, claiming it is "not the preserve of wealthy elites".

The chancellor was grilled by Nick Ferrari on LBC after he set out his plan for the nation's finances in a speech on Wednesday.

Rishi Sunak told MPs in his Budget speech that a planned increase in duty on spirits such as Scotch whisky, wine, cider and beer will be cancelled, representing a tax cut worth £3 billion.

3p will be taken off a pint of draught beer and sparkling wine will become cheaper.

The Chancellor said changes to duties will see taxes increase on some higher strength drinks, such as some red wine and "white ciders".

However, consumers of some lower strength products, such as rose, fruit ciders, liqueurs, and lower strength beers and wines, "will pay less", he said.

The chancellor, speaking from Bury, told Nick we currently have a system which "makes no sense".

"We currently tax sparkling wines, like Prosecco, 28 per cent more than still wines, even if they have the same alcohol content.

"Now that we have left the EU we have the freedom to design a much better system of taxing alcohol, and the system we have come up with has a simple principle; the higher the strength, the higher the rate.

"It's a simpler, fairer, healthier system and it's also going to support pubs."

Defending his decision to drop the duty on a bottle of Prosecco, Mr Sunak told LBC it is the "fair and simple thing to do".

"Prosecco sales, sparkling wine sales, have doubled in the last five years," he said.

"They are not the preserve of wealthy elites and I think actually it is totally misunderstanding the country to say that they are.

"One of the most popular things is Canti Prosecco, or I Heart Prosecco, it's about £7.50 a bottle. And lot's of us - not me obviously as a non-drinker - when things happen in our lives we want to celebrate, to cut 80 odd p of that bottle is meaningful and the fair and simple thing to do."

Setting out his Budget in a speech on Wednesday, Mr Sunak warned of "challenging months ahead" as the country continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chancellor made a number of key announcements, including an increase in the minimum wage, a rise in per-pupil spending in schools and a cut to the taper rate for Universal Credit.

Despite the Chancellor's promise that his "plan was working", the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said the Budget would leave the overall tax burden at its highest since the final period of Clement Attlee's post-war Labour administration 70 years ago.

This story is being updated

COP26 is advertising itself as a carbon neutral conference

How will COP26 be carbon neutral?

The stunt took place four days before COP26

Eco activist dressed as Boris burns boat outside COP26 venue in fossil fuel protest
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain in the north west of England.

Met Office warns of deadly flood risk as 'unbelievable' rain lashes parts of UK
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape following an alleged incident on Sunday evening.

Serving Met Police officer, 28, charged with rape

Josh Cavallo has come out as gay

Professional male footballer Josh Cavallo comes out as gay in world first
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been forced to self-isolate

Sir Keir Starmer misses PMQs after testing positive for Covid
MP Sir David Amess died of “multiple stab wounds”

Sir David Amess died of 'multiple stab wounds' inquest hears

Rishi Sunak is reportedly set to announce a reduction in the taper rate for Universal Credit

Millions set for effective pay rise with Sunak's changes to Universal Credit
Rishi Sunak will announce the budget at 12:30pm today

Budget 2021: What were the key announcements?

Children as young as five in the US could be set to receive a Covid vaccine

US set to vaccinate five-year-olds as panel backs Pfizer jab for children

