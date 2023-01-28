Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

28 January 2023, 14:43

By Grace Parsons

LBC caller tells Andrew Castle how neglect and dismissal led to her pregnant daughter's death.

Following on from the NHS trust which was fined £800,000 after admitting failings in caring for a baby who died after 23 minutes, this caller, Jennifer, tells Andrew Castle how poor antenatal care led to the death of her daughter.

Jennifer explained: "She went into hospital on the 16th of October and they told her... to go home - her waters had already broke three weeks beforehand."

After encouraging her daughter to call an ambulance, the emotional mother said: "I get another caller to say she's dead. Just dropped down dead on the floor, baby as well.

Now this baby was too big for her because she was a tiny, little person. All the babies she's had were only 3lb, this one was 8.5lb."

The mother explained: "Police came and a helicopter, they tried to revive her but she was already gone."

The caller told Andrew her daughter was given "no care at all".

READ MORE: Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed

After the death of Wynter Andrews, the baby who died after 23 minutes, a court has heard the trust did not ensure staff were appropriately aware and trained over policies about caring for expecting mothers and delivering babies.

The failures were made worse by a lack of staff.

READ MORE: NHS trust fined £800,000 after admitting failures over baby Wynter Andrews who died 23 minutes after birth

