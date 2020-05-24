Tory MPs are backing calls for Dominic Cummings to resign - former ERG boss

24 May 2020, 11:35

By Seán Hickey

A conservative backbencher has told LBC that government members are beginning to turn against Dominic Cummings.

Steve Baker is the former chair of the European Research Group and is also a Conservative MP for Wycombe. He spoke to Andrew Castle about Dominic Cummings and how Tory MPs are slowly breaking ranks to show they do not support the top adviser to the PM.

Mr Baker told Andrew that "many people are afraid of the consequences" in Westminster and he is leading the crowd in terms of Tories who are taking a stand against the Dominic Cummings scandal.

Andrew wanted to know if there are cabinet members who want him out, shocked at the revelations of the MP.

"I'd be amazed if there are not cabinet members that believe he should go" Mr Baker said. He said that "we're going to keep talking about Dominic Cummings for days until he goes" and this is a waste of the media and politician's time in the midst of a pandemic.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

"It would really be better if Dominic chose for himself to leave" Mr Baker argued. He said that it would avoid much more controversy if the adviser was to lay in his bed, as the circus surrounding Mr Cummings will continue until he goes.

Mr Baker wasn't so naive to ignore the aftermath of Dominic Cummings' resignation. "If Boris does seek to sack him, he should be prepared to accept a lot of resignations" he said, making the case that Mr Cummings is such a charasmatic figure in cabinet that there will be a huge number of unhappy ministers if he was to walk.

The Conservative MP insisted that the time to debate the resignation of Mr Cummings has passed, concluding that "we cannot go on burning political capital on Dominic Cummings" when there are more serious matters at hand.

