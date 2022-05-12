Andrew Marr: Levelling up is the government's 'moral purpose'

12 May 2022, 18:29 | Updated: 12 May 2022, 18:36

By Emma Soteriou

The Government's "moral purpose" is levelling up, Andrew Marr has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Opening LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter explained that levelling up would be the "test" for whether Boris Johnson could deliver for voters in the north and midlands.

"Down south all the natter seems to be about the latest 50 fines for illegal parties in Downing Street during lockdown and yes, sure, important stuff," Andrew said.

"But it doesn't matter as much as people's ability to pay for food and heating, to find decent work and a proper place to live.

"The phrase levelling up was meant to mean that all those parts of the country cut out of prosperity and good times in the richest parts of the south would get a new start.

"If the Government has got a moral purpose, this is it."

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Andrew continued: "I can vividly remember Boris Johnson on election night in his victory speech - when he was still flushed with his victory in those red wall seats - he could imagine people's hands quivering over the ballot paper, wondering whether to put the cross in the Tory box.

"He wouldn't forget them, he wouldn't let them down - those Labour and Tory northern and midlands voters who backed him back in 2019.

"Well, levelling up is the test.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"Earlier today, new research from financial analysts at the media company Bloomberg found that of 600 constituencies they looked at, only 10 per cent had seen real improvement in the last 12 years.

"Some 87 per cent were falling behind the richer south and that sounds pretty grim, so what's the truth?

"Today, we are up north and so, as it happens, is the Cabinet, meeting 45 miles away in Stoke.

"A perfect opportunity to look harder at the new political world of levelling up and the northern powerhouse."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Natalie McGarry arriving at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Former SNP MP faces jail after being found guilty of embezzling £25k
Astronomers have unveiled the first image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy.

First image of massive black hole at centre of Milky Way galaxy unveiled by scientists
Animal rights group say classic nursery rhymes are 'racist, sexist and cruel'

Nursery rhymes re-written as woke animal rights group claim lyrics are 'racist, sexist and cruel'
The brawl erupted on a flight from London Gatwick to Crete in Greece.

Pilot 'punched by passenger' in horror mass brawl on Wizz Air flight to Greece
Chicken products are being pulled from the supermarket shelves across the UK

Check your fridge: Supermarkets urgently recall chicken products over salmonella fears
Ted Hankey has been jailed

Former darts world champion Ted Hankey jailed for two years over sexual assault
A British tourist has died after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel in Magaluf

British tourist, 34, dies after falling from seventh floor of Magaluf hotel
Rebekah Vardy broke down in tears

Rebekah Vardy compared Coleen to 'a pigeon that s***s in your hair', Wagatha trial hears
'Terrified': Stella Creasy tells LBC of gang rape threats at university

'My gang rape fear': Stella Creasy tells of sex harassment hell at Cambridge
Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Food bank worker accuses 'idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile