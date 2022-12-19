Andrew Marr: Britain 'likely' to strike deals with more countries after Rwanda migrant plan ruled lawful

Emma Soteriou

Britain is "likely" to strike deals with more countries to process migrants after the High Court ruled the government's Rwanda plan was lawful, Andrew Marr has said.

Opening LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter reflected on the High Court's decision and what it could mean for migrants attempting to enter the country moving forward.

"Today the government won a big victory when the High Court declared that its policy of deporting migrants to Rwanda is legal," Andrew said.

"It doesn't breach human rights law or the refugee convention.

"The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, her predecessor Priti Patel, and the former prime minister Boris Johnson, authors of the policy, all expressed their delight."

"It's now likely that Britain will try to strike deals with countries other than Rwanda to take and process migrants.

"Campaigners for refugees expressed their equally predictable horror.

"But although 45,000 migrants have crossed the channel on boats this year, this doesn't mean that flights will be taking off for Rwanda any time soon; enemies of the policy want to string out legal challenges for so long that an incoming Labour government after the next election cancels it. There's going to be an appeal.

"And in the cases of the eight individuals who were due to be deported earlier in the year, the High Court’s ruled that their cases must be reconsidered afresh by ministers.

"What today’s court victory does mean is that the deportation policy - and immigration more generally - will remain live politics throughout next year."