Don't make the same mistake with Taiwan that you made with Ukraine, Taiwan's Foreign Minster warns

20 April 2023, 13:40

Do not make the same mistake, Taiwan's Foreign Minister warns

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Failure to stop Russia before it annexed Crimea "emboldened" it to invade Ukraine, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Mr Wu warned that a similar scenario could happen with China and Taiwan.

Andrew Marr asked him what his message was to the British public and government about its policy towards his country, given that the world "ignored" or "pushed to one side" Russia's frequent threats of invading Ukraine.

Mr Wu replied: "We did not stop Russia from taking over Crimea, and the Russians were emboldened to go ahead and initiate a war against Ukraine, and the same kind of analogy can be drawn on the Indo-Pacific.

"We did not stop China from imposing national security law in Hong Kong and people were asking, 'what is going to be the next - is Taiwan going to be the next?'"

READ MORE: Putin opponent Vladimir Kara-Murza sentenced to 25 years in jail in Russia for treason

Andrew Marr: Russia and China's meeting demonstrates 'big, mutually hostile alliances'

READ MORE: Andrew Marr: Russia and China's mutual adoration shows world is retreating into hostile alliances amid Ukraine war

"Now Taiwan is feeling all this pressure", he said, adding that if the country were to be taken over by China, the surrounding waters would fall under China's influence or control - "a danger for the countries in this region".

He continued: "If we do not stop the authoritarianism from expanding any further, I think China has an ambition over the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, and Africa.

"Therefore the lesson is that we need to stop the authoritarianism from expanding further. We made a mistake in not stopping Russia from attacking Ukraine, and I hope the like-minded partners, the UK included, can stop China from initiating any war against Taiwan", Mr Wu said.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr at 6pm only on Global Player.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scampi could disappear from menus without special fishing visa, ministers warn

Scampi set to disappear from menus without special fishing visa, ministers warn

Prince Harry recently announced he would be attending his father's Coronation alone

Prince Harry 'never heard from King Charles' about his invitation to the Coronation

Fans of the popular TV presenter have come out to celebrate the life of Paul O'Grady.

'Thank you': Rescue dogs line the streets in guard of honour at funeral of beloved entertainer Paul O'Grady
Nikki Allan was found dead in a derelict building in 1992 at the age of seven

Seven-year-old Nikki Allan 'skipped as she was lured to her death in warehouse 31 years ago', murder trial hears
Michael O'Leary, the CEO of Ryanair has hit out at Brexiteers in a recent statement.

‘Completely delusional’ Brexiteers will die soon and Britain will rejoin single market in 15 years, Ryanair CEO says
A version of Manchester’s coat of arms features on both Manchester United and Man City's club crests

Manchester United and Man City face pressure to change club crests over claims of 'links to slavery'
Michael Schumacher's family will sue an AI chatbot

Michael Schumacher's family to sue German magazine that said it had interviewed F1 legend - but had quotes from AI bot
Christian Brueckner (r) may not face charges in Germany over Madeleine McCann's (l) disappearance

Madeleine McCann prime suspect may not face charges over her disappearance after German court ruling
the Queen made a final sacrifice to support the nation

Queen's final sacrifice: Late monarch's decision to strip Prince Andrew of his HRH title 'showed she put nation first'
Tom Parker Bowles told The News Agents podcast that the right to protest makes for an 'interesting and civilised country'

'We live in a free country': Camilla's son defends right to protest during Coronation as Just Stop Oil threaten chaos

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

3 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

3 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile