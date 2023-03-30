Andrew Marr: Russia and China's mutual adoration shows world is retreating into hostile alliances amid Ukraine war

30 March 2023, 18:22

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A recent meeting between Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping shows how the world is once again retreating into "big, mutually hostile alliances", Andrew Marr has said.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr on Thursday, the presenter gave a quick rundown on recent UK politics now the House of Commons is off for its Spring break.

From Boris Johnson's Parliamentary showdown in front of the Privileges Committee to the recent election of Humza Yousaf as SNP leader, it has been a busy few weeks, Andrew remarked.

But Andrew's focus quickly turned to the War in Ukraine and how the world is changing as the war rages on.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

"It's weird isn't it, how easily this very bloody, very dangerous struggle slips out of the news and out of our minds," Andrew said.

"But with Russia and China recently declaring their mutual adoration, and with NATO on the verge of a major expansion, there's a real sense of the world once more settling into big, mutually hostile alliances.

"Iran and Saudi Arabia have been brought together by the Chinese and they’re also in talks with the so-called BRICS security alliance which already includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

He continued: "In Britain we haven't gone for the kind of major expansion of defence spending other countries have agreed.

"But it’s pretty clear we are going to have to spend much more of our time in the next few years on military issues than we ever expected." 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jessica Whalley, who worked at Michael Owen's stables, died unexpectedly at the age of 25

Devastated family of beauty queen who died at Michael Owen's stables say she 'fainted before falling from a horse'
Nato's Secretary General has tonight said backing down to Putin would "make the world more dangerous" as he admits warming Russia-China relations have to be taken "very seriously".

NATO chief warns Putin victory would 'make the world more dangerous' as Russia-China relations become 'very serious'
It is estimated more than 51,000 migrants are being housed in UK hotels

Home Office drives up migrant hotel costs with staff 'competing for the same contracts'

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's mother Cheryl said she was feeling "ecstatic"

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's mum 'ecstatic' as she leaves court clutching teddy after drug dealer guilty of daughter's murder
Cashman's movements were tracked on CCTV

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer seen fleeing scene after shooting nine-year-old dead as he's found guilty of murder
Dramatic footage shows the moment Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer Thomas Cashman is arrested by police

'You're stitching me up': Moment drug dealer who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel is arrested by armed police
Thomas Cashman has been found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Drug dealer who shot dead Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, as he chased intended target into family home guilty of her murder
Dr Fia Johansson alongside smiling photo of Julia Wendell - the girl who claims to be missing Madeleine McCann

Who is Dr Fia Johansson? The Private Detective helping woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann
Anthony prepares "cursed" reversed takes on British dishes

Fancy mangers and bash, rausage solls or teans on boast? US chef horrifies Brits with 'cursed' take on classic UK dishes
James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

2 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

2 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile