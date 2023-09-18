Andrew Marr: Even after mortgage spikes and market meltdowns, could there really be a way back for Liz Truss?

18 September 2023, 18:43

Andrew Marr's monologue on Liz Truss defending her premiership

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A lack of economic growth since Liz Truss left office means her return to the top of the Tory party is no longer out of the question, Andrew Marr has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking after Ms Truss, who was in office for less then two months, defended her radical economic policies, LBC's Andrew Marr said it was "fair to say she is not someone who embarrasses easily".

Summarising "what went wrong" for the former prime minister, Andrew said: "A meltdown in the markets whose consequences for mortgage holders are still being felt today."

According to Ms Truss, though, the "meltdown in the markets" was not her fault, with her policies "never really tried out", Andrew added.

Read More: Liz Truss denies 'crashing the economy' as she refuses to apologise to mortgage holders after mini-budget fallout

At the same time, the UK "hasn't seen much growth" since she left office last year, with "interest rates still as high as our gilt yields", Andrew pointed out.

Therefore, a lack of progress without Ms Truss could throw weight behind her idea that her economic policies were never given a chance.

Andrew finished his monologue on Monday: "So however strange it may seem, is it possible that the ideas behind Liz truss, if not Liz truss herself, can come back inside the Tory Party before or after the next election?"

Latest News

See more Latest News

The dispute has been referred to a resolution scheme

Family in row with Ryanair after being charged £165 to check-in at airport 'despite showing printed boarding passes'
Dr Uchenna Okoye sadly passed away after a 'sudden illness' aged 53

TV medical expert Dr Uchenna Okoye dies aged 53 after 'sudden illness' as tributes pour in

Jonnie Irwin has opened up about the 'frustration' over waiting for scans amid his cancer battle.

Jonnie Irwin reveals cancer is ‘on the move again’ as he shares his frustration over wait for scans
Wild bear on the loose in Walt Disney World?

'Wild bear in Walt Disney World': Multiple rides closed after sighting in Magic Kingdom

Russell Brand has denied sexually assaulting four women

Russell Brand’s remaining live shows postponed following sexual assault allegations

The remnants of Hurricane Lee are set to hit the UK.

Met Office issues six flood warnings as Hurricane Lee aftermath set to hit UK later this week
Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell has died in jail aged 69

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell dies in prison after abusing more than 20 boys

Five officers deny gross misconduct over athlete Bianca Williams’s stop-and-search

Five Met Police officers deny gross misconduct over the stop and search of athlete Bianca Williams
Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
The Met police confirmed they had received a report of a sex assault dating back to 2003

Scotland Yard receives report of sexual assault following claims made against Russell Brand

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

18 days ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

8 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile