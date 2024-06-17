Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

By Kieran Kelly

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Richard Tice - Reform UK's Chairman

Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

Darren Jones - Labour's Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Lord Robert Hayward - Conservative Peer and Polling Analyst

Justin Tomlinson - Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero

Dan Neidle - Founder of Tax Policy Associates Ltd.

Daniel Mulhall - former Irish Ambassador to the United Kingdom (2013-2017), the United States (2017-2022) and Germany (2009-2013)

Kirsty McCabe - Broadcast Meteorologist and Editor of Met Matters at the Royal Meteorological Society

