Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

17 June 2024, 19:23

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr | 17/06

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Richard Tice - Reform UK's Chairman
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Darren Jones - Labour's Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury
  • Lord Robert Hayward - Conservative Peer and Polling Analyst
  • Justin Tomlinson - Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
  • Dan Neidle - Founder of Tax Policy Associates Ltd.
  • Daniel Mulhall - former Irish Ambassador to the United Kingdom (2013-2017), the United States (2017-2022) and Germany (2009-2013)
  • Kirsty McCabe - Broadcast Meteorologist and Editor of Met Matters at the Royal Meteorological Society

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

