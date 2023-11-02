Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/23 | Watch again
2 November 2023, 21:51
Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/11/2023
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ed Conway - Sky News Economics Editor and author of Material World: The Six Raw Materials that Shape Modern Civilisation
- Merryn Somerset-Webb - Senior Columnist at Bloomberg and Ex-Editor in Chief of Moneyweek
- Francesca Albanese - Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967.
- Maria Avdeeva - Security and Defence Analyst who has covered the Ukraine war since it began.
- Simon Calder - Travel Correspondent for The Independent.
- Annie Zaleski - Music Journalist and Author
- Oliver Murray - Director of 'Now and Then - The Last Beatles Song' which is the short film that goes alongside the release of the song.
- Annabel Denham - Deputy Comment Editor at the Telegraph.
- Matthew Holehouse - British Politics Correspondent at The Economist.
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/