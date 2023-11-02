Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/23 | Watch again

2 November 2023, 21:51

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/11/2023

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ed Conway - Sky News Economics Editor and author of Material World: The Six Raw Materials that Shape Modern Civilisation
  • Merryn Somerset-Webb - Senior Columnist at Bloomberg and Ex-Editor in Chief of Moneyweek
  • Francesca Albanese - Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967.
  • Maria Avdeeva - Security and Defence Analyst who has covered the Ukraine war since it began.
  • Simon Calder - Travel Correspondent for The Independent.
  • Annie Zaleski - Music Journalist and Author
  • Oliver Murray - Director of 'Now and Then - The Last Beatles Song' which is the short film that goes alongside the release of the song.
  • Annabel Denham - Deputy Comment Editor at the Telegraph.
  • Matthew Holehouse - British Politics Correspondent at The Economist.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

