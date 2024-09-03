Simon Marks 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/09 | Watch again
3 September 2024, 19:29
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Helen Miller - Deputy Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS)
- Lord Ken Clarke - Conservative Peer, former Chancellor of the Exchequer (1993-97), Home Secretary (1992-93), Education Secretary (1990-92) & Health Secretary (1998-90)
- Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Lord Daniel Finkelstein - Conservative Peer, Political Strategist and Times Columnist
- Rob MacAire - Former Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran (2018-2021)
- Emma Corr - LBC's Reporter in Dover
- Dan Snow - Historian and Broadcaster, and host of the History Hit Podcast
