Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/09 | Watch again

3 September 2024, 19:29

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Helen Miller - Deputy Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS)
  • Lord Ken Clarke - Conservative Peer, former Chancellor of the Exchequer (1993-97), Home Secretary (1992-93), Education Secretary (1990-92) & Health Secretary (1998-90)
  • Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Lord Daniel Finkelstein - Conservative Peer, Political Strategist and Times Columnist
  • Rob MacAire - Former Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran (2018-2021)
  • Emma Corr - LBC's Reporter in Dover
  • Dan Snow - Historian and Broadcaster, and host of the History Hit Podcast

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

