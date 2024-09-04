Simon Marks 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/09 | Watch again
4 September 2024, 19:44
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Matthew Pennycook - Minister of Housing and Planning
- Matt Wrack - General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union
- Jeremy Corbyn - Independent MP for Islington
- Martina Lees - Senior property writer at The Sunday Times and The Times
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Steve Baker - Former Conservative Minister and former MP for Wycombe
- Owen Matthews - Veteran Moscow Correspondent and author of 'Overreach: The Inside Story of Putin's War in Ukraine'
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC Reporter
