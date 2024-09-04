Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/09 | Watch again

4 September 2024, 19:44

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/09 | Watch again

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Matthew Pennycook - Minister of Housing and Planning
  • Matt Wrack - General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union
  • Jeremy Corbyn - Independent MP for Islington
  • Martina Lees - Senior property writer at The Sunday Times and The Times
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Steve Baker - Former Conservative Minister and former MP for Wycombe
  • Owen Matthews - Veteran Moscow Correspondent and author of 'Overreach: The Inside Story of Putin's War in Ukraine'
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC Reporter

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

