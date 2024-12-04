Tonight With Andrew Marr 04/12 | Watch again

4 December 2024, 19:44

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/12 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Nick Thomas-Symonds - Minister for European Union Relations, Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Tim Montgomerie - Founder of ConservativeHome and former advisor to Boris Johnson who has defected to Reform UK
  • Luke Tryl - Director of More in Common
  • Catherine Norris-Trent - Senior Reporter for France24 in Paris
  • Oliver Bullough - Journalist and author who specialises in financial crime and the Soviet Union, and author of Butler to the World: How Britain Became the Servant of Tycoons, Tax Dodgers, Kleptocrats and Criminals
  • Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
  • Mark Laity - Former Spokesperson for NATO and former Defence Correspondent for the BBC

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

