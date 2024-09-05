Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/09 | Watch again

5 September 2024, 19:54 | Updated: 5 September 2024, 20:02

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/09 | Watch again

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Claire Countinho - Shadow Energy Secretary and Conservative MP
  • Dale Vince - Founder of Ecotricity and UN Climate Champion
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Editor
  • Paul Hyett - Former President of RIBA, who was an expert witness during the Grenfell Inquiry
  • Nick Hardwick - Former HM Chief Inspector of Prisons and former Chair of the Parole Board
  • Helene De Lauzun - Editorialist at the European Conservative
  • Lucy Fisher - Whitehall Editor at the Financial Times
  • Ben Riley-Smith - Political Editor of the Telegraph
  • Fraser Nelson - Editor of The Spectator

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

