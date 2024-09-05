Simon Marks 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/09 | Watch again
5 September 2024, 19:54 | Updated: 5 September 2024, 20:02
Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/09 | Watch again
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Claire Countinho - Shadow Energy Secretary and Conservative MP
- Dale Vince - Founder of Ecotricity and UN Climate Champion
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Editor
- Paul Hyett - Former President of RIBA, who was an expert witness during the Grenfell Inquiry
- Nick Hardwick - Former HM Chief Inspector of Prisons and former Chair of the Parole Board
- Helene De Lauzun - Editorialist at the European Conservative
- Lucy Fisher - Whitehall Editor at the Financial Times
- Ben Riley-Smith - Political Editor of the Telegraph
- Fraser Nelson - Editor of The Spectator
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm