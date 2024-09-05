Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/09 | Watch again

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Claire Countinho - Shadow Energy Secretary and Conservative MP

Dale Vince - Founder of Ecotricity and UN Climate Champion

Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Editor

Paul Hyett - Former President of RIBA, who was an expert witness during the Grenfell Inquiry

Nick Hardwick - Former HM Chief Inspector of Prisons and former Chair of the Parole Board

Helene De Lauzun - Editorialist at the European Conservative

Lucy Fisher - Whitehall Editor at the Financial Times

Ben Riley-Smith - Political Editor of the Telegraph

Fraser Nelson - Editor of The Spectator

