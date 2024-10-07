Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/10 | Watch Again
7 October 2024, 19:42
Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 07/10
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Alastair Campbell - Former Director of Communications at Number 10 during Sir Tony Blair's time as Prime Minister and co-host of 'The Rest is Politics' podcast, which is just about to embark on a live tour
- John McTernan - Political Secretary between 2005-2007 while Sue Gray was in the Cabinet Office & Former Director of Political Operations for Sir Tony Blair during his final two years as Prime Minister
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Alan Zycinski - LBC's Scotland Correspondent
- Liam Byrne - Labour MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill and author of 'The Inequality of Wealth: Why is Matters and How to Fix It'
- Noam Safir - Granddaughter of Israel's oldest hostage (Shlomo Mantzur, 86) held in Gaza by Hamas
- Simon Marks - LBC's Washington Correspondent
