Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

12 June 2024, 19:08
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Justin Ibbett - Founder and CEO of FocalData
- Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary
- Peter Frankopan - Professor of Global History at the University of Oxford
- Adrian Ramsay - Co-Leader of the Green Party
- Gareth Davies - Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury
- Sir Charles Walker - Former Conservative MP standing down at the election
- Henry Hill - Deputy Editor of Conservative Home
