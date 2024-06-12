Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

12 June 2024, 19:08

By William Tyrrell

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Justin Ibbett - Founder and CEO of FocalData
  • Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary
  • Peter Frankopan - Professor of Global History at the University of Oxford
  • Adrian Ramsay - Co-Leader of the Green Party
  • Gareth Davies - Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury
  • Sir Charles Walker - Former Conservative MP standing down at the election
  • Henry Hill - Deputy Editor of Conservative Home

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

