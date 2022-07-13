Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/07 | Watch again
13 July 2022, 21:24
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.
Andrew was joined by:
Edward Malnick - Political Editor of The Sunday Telegraph
Simon Hart - Former Secretary of State for Wales and MP for Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire who is supporting Rishi Sunak Leadership campaign
Iain Duncan Smith - Former Leader of the Conservative Party who is backing Liz Truss’ leadership campaign
George Freeman - Conservative MP for mid-Norfolk who is backing Penny Mordaunt in the leadership campaign
Noa Hoffman - Political Reporter for the Sun
Jim Waterson - The Guardian’s Media Editor
