Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/07 | Watch again

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew was joined by:

Edward Malnick - Political Editor of The Sunday Telegraph

Simon Hart - Former Secretary of State for Wales and MP for Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire who is supporting Rishi Sunak Leadership campaign

Iain Duncan Smith - Former Leader of the Conservative Party who is backing Liz Truss’ leadership campaign

George Freeman - Conservative MP for mid-Norfolk who is backing Penny Mordaunt in the leadership campaign

Noa Hoffman - Political Reporter for the Sun

Jim Waterson - The Guardian’s Media Editor

