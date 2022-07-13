Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/07 | Watch again

13 July 2022, 21:24

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew was joined by:

Edward Malnick - Political Editor of The Sunday Telegraph

Simon Hart - Former Secretary of State for Wales and MP for Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire who is supporting Rishi Sunak Leadership campaign

Iain Duncan Smith - Former Leader of the Conservative Party who is backing Liz Truss’ leadership campaign

George Freeman - Conservative MP for mid-Norfolk who is backing Penny Mordaunt in the leadership campaign

Noa Hoffman - Political Reporter for the Sun

Jim Waterson - The Guardian’s Media Editor

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

