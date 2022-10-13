Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

13 October 2022, 21:34

By Maddie Wilson

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Mel Stride - Chair of the Treasury Select Committee and MP for Central Devon.
  • Tobias Ellwood - Chair of the Defence Select Committee and MP for Bournemouth East.
  • Alicia Kearns - Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton and newly appointed Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee.
  • Professor Maurice Obstfeld - Former Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
  • Lord John Bird - Founder of the Big Issue and Crossbench Peer.
  • Chris Hope - Associate Politics Editor at the Daily Telegraph and Host of 'Chopper's Politics' Podcast.
  • Emily Sheffield - Columnist for the Evening Standard, and the newspaper's former editor (2020-21).
  • Lizzy Burden - Europe, Middle East & Africa Economics and Government Correspondent.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

