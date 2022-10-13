Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again
13 October 2022, 21:34
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Mel Stride - Chair of the Treasury Select Committee and MP for Central Devon.
- Tobias Ellwood - Chair of the Defence Select Committee and MP for Bournemouth East.
- Alicia Kearns - Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton and newly appointed Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee.
- Professor Maurice Obstfeld - Former Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
- Lord John Bird - Founder of the Big Issue and Crossbench Peer.
- Chris Hope - Associate Politics Editor at the Daily Telegraph and Host of 'Chopper's Politics' Podcast.
- Emily Sheffield - Columnist for the Evening Standard, and the newspaper's former editor (2020-21).
- Lizzy Burden - Europe, Middle East & Africa Economics and Government Correspondent.
