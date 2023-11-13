Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/11 | Watch Again

Ali Miraj 7pm - 10pm
13 November 2023, 19:33
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Tobias Ellwood MP - Middle East Minister under David Cameron and Conservative MP for Bournemouth East
- Sir John Redwood - Conservative MP for Wokingham
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Benoit Carpentier - Spokesperson for the International Federation of the Red Crescent, who have medical teams at Al-Quds hospital
- Harry Redknapp - Former Premier League Football Manager and Player who played against Sir Bobby Charlton
- Nadine Dorries - Former Conservative MP and Minister, and author of new book 'The Plot'
- Professor Sir John Curtice - Polling Expert and Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde
- Sam Lister - Political Editor at The Daily Express
- Lord Gavin Barwell - Author, Conservative Peer and Former Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Theresa May from 2017-19
