Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/01 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sam Kiley - World Affairs Editor of The Independent

- World Affairs Editor of The Independent Tahani Mustafa - Palestine analyst at the International Crisis Group, joining us from Jordan

- Palestine analyst at the International Crisis Group, joining us from Jordan Moshe Lavi - Brother-in-law of Omri Miran who was taken hostage on October 7th and is still in Hamas captivity

- Brother-in-law of Omri Miran who was taken hostage on October 7th and is still in Hamas captivity Jonathan Freedland - Guardian Columnist and Co-host of the podcast 'Unholy' alongside Israeli journalist Yonit Levi

- Guardian Columnist and Co-host of the podcast 'Unholy' alongside Israeli journalist Yonit Levi Douglas Alexander - Minister for Trade Policy, Former International Development Secretary under Tony Blair and Labour MP for Lothian East

- Minister for Trade Policy, Former International Development Secretary under Tony Blair and Labour MP for Lothian East Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

- LBC's Political Correspondent Yossi Beilin - Former Israeli Justice Minister and Former Deputy Foreign Minister who initiated back-channel negotiations that eventually led to the adoption of the 1993 Oslo Accords

- Former Israeli Justice Minister and Former Deputy Foreign Minister who initiated back-channel negotiations that eventually led to the adoption of the 1993 Oslo Accords James Elder - Unicef Spokesperson

