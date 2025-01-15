Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/01 | Watch Again

15 January 2025, 19:54

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Sam Kiley - World Affairs Editor of The Independent
  • Tahani Mustafa - Palestine analyst at the International Crisis Group, joining us from Jordan
  • Moshe Lavi - Brother-in-law of Omri Miran who was taken hostage on October 7th and is still in Hamas captivity
  • Jonathan Freedland - Guardian Columnist and Co-host of the podcast 'Unholy' alongside Israeli journalist Yonit Levi
  • Douglas Alexander - Minister for Trade Policy, Former International Development Secretary under Tony Blair and Labour MP for Lothian East
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Yossi Beilin - Former Israeli Justice Minister and Former Deputy Foreign Minister who initiated back-channel negotiations that eventually led to the adoption of the 1993 Oslo Accords
  • James Elder - Unicef Spokesperson

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

