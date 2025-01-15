Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
15 January 2025, 19:54
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/01
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Sam Kiley - World Affairs Editor of The Independent
- Tahani Mustafa - Palestine analyst at the International Crisis Group, joining us from Jordan
- Moshe Lavi - Brother-in-law of Omri Miran who was taken hostage on October 7th and is still in Hamas captivity
- Jonathan Freedland - Guardian Columnist and Co-host of the podcast 'Unholy' alongside Israeli journalist Yonit Levi
- Douglas Alexander - Minister for Trade Policy, Former International Development Secretary under Tony Blair and Labour MP for Lothian East
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Yossi Beilin - Former Israeli Justice Minister and Former Deputy Foreign Minister who initiated back-channel negotiations that eventually led to the adoption of the 1993 Oslo Accords
- James Elder - Unicef Spokesperson
