Tonight With Andrew Marr 20/11 | Watch again

20 November 2024, 20:16

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/11 | Watch again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • General Sir Richard Shirreff - Former NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander for Europe and author of the 2017 book 'War with Russia'
  • David Omand - Former Head of Britain's GCHQ Intelligence Agency and Visiting Professor at the Department of War Studies at King's College London
  • Neil Basu - Former Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations in the Metropolitan Police and the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for Counter Terrorism Policing
  • Stephanie Flanders - Head of Economics and Government at Bloomberg
  • Errol Musk - Father of Elon Musk
  • Francesca Albanese - UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, made the dramatic admission under cross-examination in court today

Sara Sharif begged for forgiveness for 'being rude' in letter to parents, court hears

Simone White is among several British tourists who have fallen ill

British tourists 'in hospital with methanol poisoning' after drinking toxic shots in Laos holiday spot
Soldiers from the 13th counter intelligence battalion, 2nd reconnaissance platoon of the Swedish Armed Forces, participate in military exercise in Kungsangen

Britain must learn from Sweden to boost defence as tensions with Russia rise, military chief says
Errol Musk called on Starmer to resign

Elon Musk's father calls on Keir Starmer to resign as he claims Labour have 'sent England back 400 years'
Sky Television HQ

Sky employee dies after 'falling from height' at London headquarters

Halyna Hutchins was shot dead on the set of Rust

Alec Baldwin's Rust film premieres 3 years after cinematographer shot dead - but her mother refuses to come
Schoolgirl, 14, and pensioner, 71, fighting for their lives after van ploughs into crowd of Christmas shoppers

Schoolgirl, 14, and pensioner, 71, left fighting for their lives after van ploughs into crowd of Christmas shoppers
Three men have been arrested after a bomb scare in Glasgow

Three men arrested after bomb scare at bus station

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/11 | Watch again

The spread of misinformation during the riots following the fatal knife attack in Southport was "turbo-charged" by foreign bots, Matt Jukes has claimed

Foreign bots 'turbo-charged' misinformation during riots after fatal Southport attack, claims counter-terror boss

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

6 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

6 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile