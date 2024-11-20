Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight With Andrew Marr 20/11 | Watch again
20 November 2024, 20:16
Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/11 | Watch again
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- General Sir Richard Shirreff - Former NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander for Europe and author of the 2017 book 'War with Russia'
- David Omand - Former Head of Britain's GCHQ Intelligence Agency and Visiting Professor at the Department of War Studies at King's College London
- Neil Basu - Former Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations in the Metropolitan Police and the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for Counter Terrorism Policing
- Stephanie Flanders - Head of Economics and Government at Bloomberg
- Errol Musk - Father of Elon Musk
- Francesca Albanese - UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.