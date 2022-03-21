Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

21 March 2022, 19:16

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Oliver Dowden - Chair of the Conservative Party
  • Tim Stone - Chair of the Nuclear Industry Association
  • Anne Applebaum - Staff writer at the Atlantic
  • Michael Crick - Political journalist who writes for Mail+

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

