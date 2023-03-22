Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch Again
22 March 2023, 20:25
You can watch Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Sir Max Hastings - Former Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Telegraph, who was Boris Johnson's boss during the PM's time working for the paper.
- Lord Peter Mandelson - Labour Peer and a former Northern Ireland Secretary.
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Correspondent
- Victoria Scholar - Head of Investment at Interactive Investor
- Ian Paisley - DUP MP for North Antrim
- Sir Craig Oliver - Former Director of Politics and Communications at No.10 under David Cameron and host of the podcast 'Desperately Seeking Wisdom'
- Dr Hannah White - Director of the Institute for Government
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.