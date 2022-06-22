Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/06 | Watch again

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Appearing on tonight's show were:

Mark Serwotka - General Secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), the largest trade union representing British civil servants

Dave Ward - General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union

Lord George Robertson - NATO Secretary General from 1999-2004 and UK Secretary of State for Defence from 1997-1999.

Miguel Berger - German Ambassador to the UK

Steve Richards - Writer, Broadcaster and Author of the Prime Ministers We Never Had

Katy Balls - Deputy Political Editor of The Spectator

