Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/06 | Watch again

22 June 2022, 20:54

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Appearing on tonight's show were:

Mark Serwotka - General Secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), the largest trade union representing British civil servants

Dave Ward - General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union

Lord George Robertson - NATO Secretary General from 1999-2004 and UK Secretary of State for Defence from 1997-1999.

Miguel Berger - German Ambassador to the UK

Steve Richards - Writer, Broadcaster and Author of the Prime Ministers We Never Had

Katy Balls - Deputy Political Editor of The Spectator

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

