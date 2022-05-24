Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/05 | Watch again

24 May 2022, 20:26 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 20:36

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Jonathan Brearley - Chief Executive Officer of Ofgem who made the warning about the price cap rise to the Chancellor earlier today

Morgan Wild - Head of Policy at the Citizens Advice Bureau

Robert Jenrick - Conservative MP for Newark and former Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government (2019-21)

David Lammy - Shadow Labour Foreign Secretary

Tom Tugendhat - Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling

Evgenia Kara-Murza - Wife of Vladimir Kara-Murza, who has been imprisoned in Russia since 11th April

Harriet Walter - Actress who has appeared in series such as 'Killing Eve' and 'This is Going to Hurt' and is campaigning for the 'Act Your Age' campaign

Nicky Clark - Creator of the 'Act Your Age' campaign

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Rail workers back plans for biggest national rail strike in decades

News

Iain Dale slammed reports over a meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray

Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'
Thomas Markle (left) the estranged father of The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a stroke.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle suffers stroke days before Queen's Platinum Jubilee

News

Vladimir Kara-Murza faces up to 10-years in prison for speaking out against the invasion in Ukraine

'I'll fight to get him home': Wife of jailed Putin critic says his 'life is in danger'

News

Tom Tugendhat was critical of No 10 over Partygate

'Difficult to have confidence in Government' after Partygate revelations, says Tory MP

News

Grace Sanderson, 16, is being 'forced' to sit her GCSE's despite being diagnosed with Leukaemia in March

Teen with cancer 'forced to do GCSE exams' despite spending months in hospital

News

Ricky Gervais has caused controversy with his new Netflix special

Row breaks out over Ricky Gervais trans jokes in new Netflix special

News

Mujahid Ali and Mohamed Mohamed were both jailed for the attack

'He was crying for his life': Shocking moment thugs brutally beat man with steering lock

News

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr
Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile