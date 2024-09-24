Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/09 | Watch Again
24 September 2024, 19:07
Tonight With Andrew Marr 24/09 | Watch Again
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Angela Rayner - Deputy Prime Minister
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Matt Wrack - General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union
- Dr Firass Abiad - Minister of Public Health in Lebanon
- Anas Sarwar - Leader of the Scottish Labour Party
- Tom Baldwin - Journalist and author of ‘Keir Starmer: The Biography’
- Phil Collins - Former Chief Speechwriter to Tony Blair and Editor of ‘The Draft’
- Kim Johnson - Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside
