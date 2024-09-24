Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/09 | Watch Again

Tonight With Andrew Marr 24/09 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Angela Rayner - Deputy Prime Minister

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

Matt Wrack - General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union

Dr Firass Abiad - Minister of Public Health in Lebanon

Anas Sarwar - Leader of the Scottish Labour Party

Tom Baldwin - Journalist and author of ‘Keir Starmer: The Biography’

Phil Collins - Former Chief Speechwriter to Tony Blair and Editor of ‘The Draft’

Kim Johnson - Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm