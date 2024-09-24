Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/09 | Watch Again

24 September 2024, 19:07

Tonight With Andrew Marr 24/09 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Angela Rayner - Deputy Prime Minister
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Matt Wrack - General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union
  • Dr Firass Abiad - Minister of Public Health in Lebanon
  • Anas Sarwar - Leader of the Scottish Labour Party
  • Tom Baldwin - Journalist and author of ‘Keir Starmer: The Biography’
  • Phil Collins - Former Chief Speechwriter to Tony Blair and Editor of ‘The Draft’
  • Kim Johnson - Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tesco customers are furious about the 'flimsy' covers (stock image)

'One of the worst decisions of all time': Tesco customers furious as 'flimsy' covers replace plastic lids on hummus
The Prime Minister pledged that "homes will be there for heroes" in his speech today

PM pledges ‘homes for heroes’ and guaranteed ‘roof over the head' of domestic abuse victims
The soldier reading a note telling him how to escape to safety

Ukrainian drone drops water for dying Russian soldier after he pleaded for his life - before leading him to safety
Angela Rayner speaks to Andrew Marr

Angela Rayner takes aim at 'entitled men' of politics - in swipe at Tories over Sue Gray

Police identified the victims as mother Martina Karos and her daughter Eleni Edwards.

Devastated neighbours pay tribute to mother and disabled daughter found dead in Salford

Police have named the victim as Daejuan Campbell,

Two men aged 52 and 18 arrested after killing of boy, 15, in London - as victim is pictured
Chris Neill, 40, was returning from Bourgas with sons Reece, 19, and Archie, 8, when began to feel unwell during the flight.

Pictured: Father, 40, who collapsed and died in front of his two children after falling ill on Jet2 flight to Liverpool
September 7, 1998, East Hampton, New York, USA: SEAN ''PUFFY'' P DIDDY COMBS (front center) and LEONARDO DICAPRIO

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘distances himself’ from Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs as pictures of notorious 'White Party' resurface
Gross misconduct was proven against ex-PC Raja Khan

Officer who pulled sickie to go on holiday to Turkey guilty of gross misconduct and barred from policing
No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

4 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

4 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile