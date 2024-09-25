Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/09 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ghadir Hamadi - L'Orient Today Journalist
- Mark Urban - Columnist for the Sunday Times and former Diplomatic Editor at Newsnight
- Ralph Goff - Former Senior National Security Executive at the CIA
- Dr Zubir Ahmed - Labour MP for Glasgow South West and NHS Surgeon who was consulted by the Health Secretary on how to improve the output of operating theatres
- Paul Farmer - Chief Executive of Age UK
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Mick Mulvaney - Former White House Chief of Staff under President Donald Trump
- Mary Long-Dhonau OBE - Flood Resilience Champion otherwise known as 'Floody Mary'
- Nicole Airey - Mental Health Lead at William Ransom school who is also the mum of two pupils
