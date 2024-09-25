Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/09 | Watch Again

25 September 2024, 19:45

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 25/09/34

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ghadir Hamadi - L'Orient Today Journalist
  • Mark Urban - Columnist for the Sunday Times and former Diplomatic Editor at Newsnight
  • Ralph Goff - Former Senior National Security Executive at the CIA
  • Dr Zubir Ahmed - Labour MP for Glasgow South West and NHS Surgeon who was consulted by the Health Secretary on how to improve the output of operating theatres
  • Paul Farmer - Chief Executive of Age UK
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Mick Mulvaney - Former White House Chief of Staff under President Donald Trump
  • Mary Long-Dhonau OBE - Flood Resilience Champion otherwise known as 'Floody Mary'
  • Nicole Airey - Mental Health Lead at William Ransom school who is also the mum of two pupils

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

