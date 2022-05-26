Tom Swarbrick 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/05 | Watch again
26 May 2022, 20:56
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Paul Johnson - Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies
Clare Moriarty - Chief Executive of the Citizens Advice Bureau
Mel Stride - Chair of the Treasury Select Committee and Conservative MP for Central Devon
Dame Rachel de Souza - Children's Commissioner in England
Matt Forde - Comedian and host of the Political Party podcast
Steve Richards - Writer, broadcaster and author
Tony Diver - Whitehall Correspondent at The Telegraph
