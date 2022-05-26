Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/05 | Watch again

26 May 2022, 20:56

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Paul Johnson - Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies

Clare Moriarty - Chief Executive of the Citizens Advice Bureau

Mel Stride - Chair of the Treasury Select Committee and Conservative MP for Central Devon

Dame Rachel de Souza - Children's Commissioner in England

Matt Forde - Comedian and host of the Political Party podcast

Steve Richards - Writer, broadcaster and author

Tony Diver - Whitehall Correspondent at The Telegraph

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

