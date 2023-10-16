Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 16/10

16 October 2023, 22:08

Sir Malcolm Rifkind insists that 'Israel did the right thing.'

By Anna Fox

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Malcolm Rifkind: Former Foreign Secretary (1995-1997), Former Defence Secretary (1992-1995)
  • PJ Crowley: Assistant Secretary of State under President Obama between 2009 and 2011 and special Assistant for National Security Affairs under Clinton
  • Charlotte Lynch: LBC's Reporter
  • David Gauke: Former Conservative MP and Cabinet Minister who brought forward similar proposals during his time in office
  • Radislow Sikorski: Polish MEP and Former Foreign and Defence Minister of Poland
  • Natasha Clark: LBC's Political Editor
  • GUEST: Gina Davidson: LBC's Scotland Political Editor
  • Eugene Lynch (he/they): Works with the Terence Higgins Trust as their Positive Voices Manager
  • John Kettley: Weather Man

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coleen Rooney said she was forced to expose the Wagatha Christie affair

'I wanted it to go away, but I had to battle on': Coleen Rooney says she was forced to expose 'Rebekah Vardy's leaks'
Energy efficiency plans would have helped renters, opposition MPs like Ed Miliband said

'Renters will suffer' because of plans to scrap energy efficiency rules for landlords, opposition MPs claim
A couple said they cook steak and eggs on their iron to avoid missing TV show

Couple cooks steak and eggs on iron to avoid missing favourite TV show

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith breaks silence on wife Jada Pinkett Smith's comments after she reveals couple separated in 2016
The football match has been abandoned after the killings

Horror in Brussels as two people ‘wearing Sweden football shirts’ shot dead, with 'ISIS gunman' still on the loose
Malcolm Rifkind told Andrew Marr that Israel could not be expected not to send in troops to Gaza

Israel's invasion of Gaza likely 'tomorrow or in next few days', says ex-Foreign Secretary, with hostage talks 'a possibility'
Nick Adderley has been suspended

Northamptonshire police chief suspended after he was pictured wearing his brother’s Falklands War medal
Noiya and Yahel are feared kidnapped

Two British Jewish sisters feared kidnapped by Hamas from Israeli kibbutz after mother killed
CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/10 | Watch Again

Two Jewish schools have been doused in red paint

Jewish schools in London doused in red paint in 'shocking' acts of anti-Semitism amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

9 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile