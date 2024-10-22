Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
22 October 2024, 19:31
Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/10 | Watch again
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Heidi Alexander - Minister for Justice and Labour MP for Swindon South
- David Shipley - Film producer and former prisoner who was temporarily on home detention curfew and had a tag
- Professor Michele Deitch - Director of the Prison and Jail Innovation Lab at the University of Texas
- David Charter - Assistant Editor of the Times, US, based in Washington DC
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Laila Soueif - Mother of Alaa Abdel Fattah who has been on hunger strike for three weeks
- Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
- Will Guyatt - LBC's Technology Correspondent
