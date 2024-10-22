Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/10 | Watch Again

22 October 2024, 19:31

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/10 | Watch again

By Harriet Tolson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Heidi Alexander - Minister for Justice and Labour MP for Swindon South
  • David Shipley - Film producer and former prisoner who was temporarily on home detention curfew and had a tag
  • Professor Michele Deitch - Director of the Prison and Jail Innovation Lab at the University of Texas
  • David Charter - Assistant Editor of the Times, US, based in Washington DC
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Laila Soueif - Mother of Alaa Abdel Fattah who has been on hunger strike for three weeks
  • Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
  • Will Guyatt - LBC's Technology Correspondent

