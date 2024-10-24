Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10 | Watch Again

24 October 2024, 19:41

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10 | Watch Again

By Tia Tokatly

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Peter Frankopan - Professor of Global History and Broadcaster
  • David Lubin - Michael Klein Senior Research Fellow in the Global Economy & Finance Programme at Chatham House
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC Reporter
  • Anthony Scaramucci - Former White House Director of Communications under President Donald Trump, co-host of The Rest is Politics US and advisor to the Kamala Harris campaign
  • Aubrey Allegretti - Chief Political Correspondent at The Times
  • Katy Balls - Political Editor at The Spectator

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

