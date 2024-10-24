Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10 | Watch Again

By Tia Tokatly

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Peter Frankopan - Professor of Global History and Broadcaster

David Lubin - Michael Klein Senior Research Fellow in the Global Economy & Finance Programme at Chatham House

Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

Charlotte Lynch - LBC Reporter

Anthony Scaramucci - Former White House Director of Communications under President Donald Trump, co-host of The Rest is Politics US and advisor to the Kamala Harris campaign

Aubrey Allegretti - Chief Political Correspondent at The Times

Katy Balls - Political Editor at The Spectator

