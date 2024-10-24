Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10 | Watch Again
24 October 2024, 19:41
Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10 | Watch Again
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Peter Frankopan - Professor of Global History and Broadcaster
- David Lubin - Michael Klein Senior Research Fellow in the Global Economy & Finance Programme at Chatham House
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC Reporter
- Anthony Scaramucci - Former White House Director of Communications under President Donald Trump, co-host of The Rest is Politics US and advisor to the Kamala Harris campaign
- Aubrey Allegretti - Chief Political Correspondent at The Times
- Katy Balls - Political Editor at The Spectator
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.