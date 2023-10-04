Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 4/10

4 October 2023, 19:49

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/10/23

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ben Houchen - Mayor of Tees Valley
  • Sir Craig Oliver - Former Director of Politics and Communication in Downing Street under Prime Minister David Cameron (2011-16) and host of the podcast 'Desperately Seeking Wisdom' which you can listen to on Global Player
  • Baroness Sally Morgan - Political Secretary to Tony Blair
  • Luke Tryll - UK Director of More in Common
  • Sam Freedman - Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government and Former Advisor to Michael Gove at the Department for Education
  • Sunder Katwala - Director of British Future and Author of How to be a Patriot
  • Alizee Froguel - Prevention Policy Manager at Cancer Research UK

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

