Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 4/10

4 October 2023, 19:49
Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/10/23
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ben Houchen - Mayor of Tees Valley
- Sir Craig Oliver - Former Director of Politics and Communication in Downing Street under Prime Minister David Cameron (2011-16) and host of the podcast 'Desperately Seeking Wisdom' which you can listen to on Global Player
- Baroness Sally Morgan - Political Secretary to Tony Blair
- Luke Tryll - UK Director of More in Common
- Sam Freedman - Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government and Former Advisor to Michael Gove at the Department for Education
- Sunder Katwala - Director of British Future and Author of How to be a Patriot
- Alizee Froguel - Prevention Policy Manager at Cancer Research UK
