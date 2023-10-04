Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 4/10

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/10/23

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Ben Houchen - Mayor of Tees Valley

Sir Craig Oliver - Former Director of Politics and Communication in Downing Street under Prime Minister David Cameron (2011-16) and host of the podcast 'Desperately Seeking Wisdom' which you can listen to on Global Player

Baroness Sally Morgan - Political Secretary to Tony Blair

Luke Tryll - UK Director of More in Common

Sam Freedman - Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government and Former Advisor to Michael Gove at the Department for Education

Sunder Katwala - Director of British Future and Author of How to be a Patriot

Alizee Froguel - Prevention Policy Manager at Cancer Research UK

