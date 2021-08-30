Met gender neutral uniforms 'pandering to multiple-binary nonsense'

By Seán Hickey

A former police officer fears UK police forces are 'pandering' to 'the gender lot' with proposals to introduce gender neutral uniforms.

Harry Miller spoke to Andrew Pierce following a Metropolitan police announcement that they're looking into rolling out gender neutral uniforms.

"I don't really think it's a bad idea," the ex-officer began. "Providing a uniform is comfortable, that it gives you some safety and accommodates the different lines between a male and a woman officer, I don't actually think it's a bad idea."

The Fair Cop spokesman noted however that he was worried by "the motivation" behind the decision.

"If this is pandering to the binary, multiple binary nonsense then, well, I don't really know what to say about that."

After Andrew clarified that it was to accommodate non-binary people Mr Miller declared that "we're going to need 365 different uniforms then aren't they? Because that's how many genders apparently there are."

"The uniform suppliers aren't going to be able to accommodate this race to 1,000 genders.

"The sensible thing is to have one straightforward uniform. Practically speaking I don't think It's a bad idea."

"What worries me is that this is just pandering again," Mr Miller reiterated.

"Gender neutral uniforms are a good idea, I think the reason they're going for it is a bad one."

"If this is pandering to the gender lot," he concluded, "that is just a ridiculous waste of space."