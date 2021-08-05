Trump brands US women's soccer team 'leftist maniacs' after falling short of gold medal

Donald Trump has gone after the US women’s soccer team after they failed to make the gold medal game and won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Donald Trump has gone after the US women's soccer team in a bizarre rant calling players "woke, leftist maniacs" after they fell short of the gold medal game and won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

The former President of the United States released a statement to reporters following the team's performance at the Games, saying "everything that is woke goes bad" and dismissing captain Megan Rapinoe as the "woman with the purple hair".

"If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn't woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze," Trump ranted.

"Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has. There were, however, a few Patriots standing."

USA lost 1-0 to Canada in the semi-finals, meaning they could only win a bronze medal, which they did by beating Australia 4-3.

Canada will play Sweden tomorrow in the final to determine who takes home the Olympic gold.

However, the bronze medal wasn't enough for the former president, who criticised captain Megan Rapinoe for "spending too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job".

Trump continued: "They should replace the wokesters with Patriots and start winning again."

He made similar comments two weeks ago when he encouraged Republicans to boo the US Olympic team in Tokyo.

The US women's soccer team have won gold at the Olympics four times before, in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012, taking silver in 2000 and surprisingly losing out in the quarter-finals in Rio 2016 to Sweden.