Globe Theatre to include warning for upsetting themes in 'woke' Romeo and Juliet

The Globe theatre made the changes for its upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Globe Theatre will be including a warning for upsetting themes in its latest production of Romeo and Juliet.

It has decided to include information about suicide helpline Samaritans in the souvenir programme for the show and the details of mental health charity the Listening Place.

A warning on the site also reads: "This production contains depictions of suicide, moments of violence and references to drug use.

"It contains gunshot sound effects and the use of stage blood.

"If you have any questions or concerns about these elements, please contact our Box Office team for further information about the production."

Perhaps Shakespeare's most famous play, Romeo and Juliet follows two star-crossed lovers amid feuding families.

The tragedy has been adapted numerous times on stage, with the latest production at the Globe appearing to bring the story into more modern times.

As a classic, the "woke" changes have seen criticism from many, including those in the industry.

Actor Christopher Biggins condemned ­theatre chiefs for the warnings being introduced, and said in the Sun: "It's wokeness gone mad."

A statement from the theatre told the newspaper: "Ola Ince's critically acclaimed production brings the play into today's world, with an 'anti-romantic' Romeo and Juliet.

"Our production does not shy away from how relevant this story is for our current societal struggles.

"As we've chosen to focus on mental health, and utilise direct techniques that may be affecting to some audience members, we wanted to provide information to those who may need it."