Globe Theatre to include warning for upsetting themes in 'woke' Romeo and Juliet

20 August 2021, 08:18

The Globe theatre made the changes for its upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet.
The Globe theatre made the changes for its upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Globe Theatre will be including a warning for upsetting themes in its latest production of Romeo and Juliet.

It has decided to include information about suicide helpline Samaritans in the souvenir programme for the show and the details of mental health charity the Listening Place.

A warning on the site also reads: "This production contains depictions of suicide, moments of violence and references to drug use.

"It contains gunshot sound effects and the use of stage blood.

"If you have any questions or concerns about these elements, please contact our Box Office team for further information about the production."

Perhaps Shakespeare's most famous play, Romeo and Juliet follows two star-crossed lovers amid feuding families.

The tragedy has been adapted numerous times on stage, with the latest production at the Globe appearing to bring the story into more modern times.

Read more: ‘Culture wars’ and ‘anti-woke’ agenda pitting working-class against each other

Read more: LBC Views: The Times They Are a-Changin' in the new world of woke, Nick Ferrari writes

As a classic, the "woke" changes have seen criticism from many, including those in the industry.

Actor Christopher Biggins condemned ­theatre chiefs for the warnings being introduced, and said in the Sun: "It's wokeness gone mad."

A statement from the theatre told the newspaper: "Ola Ince's critically acclaimed production brings the play into today's world, with an 'anti-romantic' Romeo and Juliet.

"Our production does not shy away from how relevant this story is for our current societal struggles.

"As we've chosen to focus on mental health, and utilise direct techniques that may be affecting to some audience members, we wanted to provide information to those who may need it."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tonga coach Toutai Kefu

Ex-rugby star Toutai Kefu tells of ‘outbursts of crying’ after violent break-in
Japanese actor Sonny Chiba

Kill Bill star Sonny Chiba dies aged 82

Dominic Raab has been criticised for his lack of action over the crisis.

Pressure mounts on Raab over Afghan delays as it emerges delegated call didn't happen
The evacuation flight from Kabul was near-empty.

'Scandalous' picture shows empty evacuation flight as thousands wait at Kabul airport
MTV Video Music Awards 2016 – Arrivals – New York

Britney Spears under investigation over alleged attack on staff
Owners of subscription site OnlyFans have said they will ban sexually explicit content

OnlyFans to ban sexually explicit content from platform

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Jeremy Hunt would be better Foreign Sec than Raab', suggests Shadow Foreign Minister

'Jeremy Hunt would be better Foreign Sec than Raab', shadow foreign minister suggests
Afghanistan: Govt 'using' refugee programme to 'cover destruction' of asylum system, says Refugee Action chief

'Govt is using Afghan refugee scheme to cover destruction of asylum system'
One former Royal Marine told LBC about his experiences on Op Herrick [File Photo]

'I wake up and feel my pistol strapped to my leg' ex-Marine on his Afghanistan service
Afghans continue to wait at airport in Kabul

'Grim' desperate and sad' scenes as mothers throw babies over fence at Kabul airport
Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'
UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London