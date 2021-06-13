Exclusive

Dominic Raab: EU are 'lopsided' in approach to Northern Ireland

By Seán Hickey

The Foreign Sec. said it 'can't be right' that the EU considers Northern Ireland separate from the UK, following President Macron's comments at the G7 summit.

Following reports that the French President suggested to Boris Johnson that Northern Ireland is not part of the UK, Dominic Raab told Andrew Pierce he had "heard it from more than one senior figure this week" at the G7 summit in Cornwall.

"I've heard it consistently over recent years in my time as Foreign Secretary" Mr Raab revealed.

"It can't be right to be talking about Northern Ireland as a separate country," he told Andrew, suggesting that it might show their hand in Brexit negotiations to date.

"Maybe that explains the l, frankly legalistic purist way [the EU] have approached the Northern Ireland protocol and I would say they need to respect the provisions."

The Foreign Secretary went on: "When we hear comments like that...based on those misconceptions – I think is the polite way of putting it – it creates real life impact in communities in Northern Ireland."

Looking optimistically on future negotiations between the UK and EU on the NI Protocol, Mr Raab explained that "the question is whether the EU can show the pragmatism and flexibility required" to strike an agreement.

"We will do everything we can to protect the integrity – both economic and constitutional – of the UK," the Foreign Secretary vowed.