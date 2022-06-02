'There will never be a Jubilee like this again': Andrew Pierce pays tribute to the Queen

By Sam Sholli

Andrew Pierce has paid tribute to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.

After 70 years of service for the country and Commonwealth, well-wishers are marking the milestone over this extended bank holiday weekend.

Andrew said: "But first, of course, it's historic. It is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"Hundreds of thousands of people are already filing into London to mark it, to celebrate it and to thank her Majesty for a lifetime of service.

"On her 21st birthday, Princess Elizabeth...made a broadcast to the Commonwealth. She was in South Africa when she said 'I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service'.

"Who would have thought that at the age of 96 she would still be doing that service? [She is] the longest-serving monarch in British history.

There will never be a Jubilee like this again. No other monarch is going to get to a Platinum Jubilee."

Andrew went on to say that the Queen has "perfected" the "art of changing but also keeping everything the same".

