'There will never be a Jubilee like this again': Andrew Pierce pays tribute to the Queen

2 June 2022, 10:40 | Updated: 2 June 2022, 10:46

By Sam Sholli

Andrew Pierce has paid tribute to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.

After 70 years of service for the country and Commonwealth, well-wishers are marking the milestone over this extended bank holiday weekend.

Andrew said: "But first, of course, it's historic. It is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"Hundreds of thousands of people are already filing into London to mark it, to celebrate it and to thank her Majesty for a lifetime of service.

"On her 21st birthday, Princess Elizabeth...made a broadcast to the Commonwealth. She was in South Africa when she said 'I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service'.

"Who would have thought that at the age of 96 she would still be doing that service? [She is] the longest-serving monarch in British history.

There will never be a Jubilee like this again. No other monarch is going to get to a Platinum Jubilee."

Andrew went on to say that the Queen has "perfected" the "art of changing but also keeping everything the same".

READ MORE: Queen sends car to pick up Harry and Meghan in sign of easing relations as jubilee starts

READ MORE: Platinum Jubilee live: Brits start to celebrate as Queen marks 70 years on the throne

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen appeared on the palace balcony

Royal family marks Platinum Jubilee on Buckingham Palace balcony in historic moment
Police rushed to the medical complex

'Catastrophic': Four dead in Tulsa mass shooting days after Texas school attack
The Queen was beaming as she took the salute after Trooping the Colour

Platinum Jubilee: Queen takes salute from soldiers in first appearance at celebrations
Follow live updates

Platinum Jubilee live: Soldiers honour Queen ahead of military flypast
The Queen sent vehicles to pick up Harry and Meghan

Queen sends car to pick up Harry and Meghan in sign of easing relations as jubilee starts
A portrait has been released to mark the Queen's Jubilee.

Let the party begin: Queen thanks nation as millions prepare to celebrate Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry and Meghan will join the royal family for Trooping the Colour

Harry and Meghan to join royal family at Trooping the Colour to mark Queen's Jubilee
The twins have become the youngest recipients.

Twins, 11, who raised £50k for charity become youngest recipients of this year's Queen's Honours
A portrait has been released to mark the Queen's Jubilee.

Queen thanks 'inspiring' nation on eve of Platinum Jubilee as special portrait is unveiled
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 01/06 | Watch again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile